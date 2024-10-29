Reggaeton Artist Ivy Queen Makes Carnegie Hall Debut On November 20

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



On Wednesday, November 20 at 8:00 p.m., reggaeton superstar Ivy Queen makes her Carnegie Hall debut in Stern Auditorium / Perelman Stage. Named Billboard's Women in Music Icon in 2023, Ivy Queen first emerged on the music scene in the 1990s with a powerful ethos of empowerment and self-determination.

The output of this pioneering singer, rapper, songwriter, and actress spans not only reggaeton, but also salsa, bachata, hip hop, and more. The one-night-only event is part of Nuestros sonidos—a season-long Carnegie Hall festival shining a light on Latin culture in the US. This November 20 performance will mark the first time a reggaeton artist has headlined a concert at Carnegie Hall.

Nuestros sonidos events throughout the Carnegie Hall season highlight the game-changing contributions and constant evolution of Latin music from the 1930s to today, with a special focus on genres that have developed and thrived in the US, including vital contributions from the Caribbean. Concerts throughout 2024–2025 season feature musical styles that range from salsa, bachata, and Latin jazz to reggaeton, hip-hop, classical, and much more. For the most up-to-date information on performances at Carnegie Hall and partner institutions, visit carnegiehall.org/NuestrosSonidos over the coming months.

About Ivy Queen

Ivy Queen, widely regarded as the “Queen of Reggaeton,” is a pioneering Puerto Rican artist whose groundbreaking music and powerful lyricism have paved the way for women in Latin urban music. With a career spanning over two decades, she is celebrated for her empowering songs that address themes of resilience, love, and social issues, setting a high standard in the reggaeton and Latin music industry. Her iconic hits, such as “Quiero Bailar,” continue to resonate across generations, solidifying her influence on Latin music globally. Ivy Queen's dedication to her craft and her trailblazing presence have earned her numerous accolades including Billboard Latin Music's Icon Award in 2023, and the respect of fans and peers alike, making her one of the most revered figures in Latin music history. Most recently, Ivy Queen is featured alongside Karol G, Bad Bunny, and more in Peacock's new docuseries “Reggaeton: The Sound That Conquered the World.” The series—which explores the genre from its roots in Puerto Rico, tracing its huge growth in popularity with audiences around the globe—debuted on the streaming channel in early October 2024.

Tickets, priced from $64—$160 are available at the Carnegie Hall Box Office, 154 West 57th Street, by calling CarnegieCharge at 212-247-7800, or by visiting the Carnegie Hall website, carnegiehall.org.

A limited number of seats, priced at $10, will be available day-of-concert beginning at 11:00 a.m. until one hour before the performance or until supply lasts. These $10 tickets are available to the general public on a first-come, first-served basis at the Carnegie Hall Box Office only. There is a two-ticket limit per customer.

For more information on discount ticket programs, including those for students, Notables members, and Bank of America customers, visit carnegiehall.org/discounts. Artists, programs, and prices are subject to change.