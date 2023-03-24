Red Matter Releases Debut Single 'Light Of The Moon'

Genre blending, jamband juggernaut Red Matter will present their debut studio single and live action video for "LIGHT OF THE MOON" - available now on Spotify, Youtube and all the major music and video services.

While performing nearly two hundred fifty shows across the east coast over the past several years, the name Red Matter has become synonymous with explosive success. Ask their legion of adoring followers, or better yet, take in a show on any given night; you'll find sophisticated songwriting with danceable rhythms - full of rollicking extended jams, musical improvisation, visual stimulation, and all-out aural excitement.

With a jamband ethos, appreciation for contemporaries such as Gov't Mule, Dawes, Goose and Tedeschi Trucks Band, and a nod to the O.G.'s of the genre like Grateful Dead, Phish, Jefferson Airplane and Santana, Red Matter hits all the high notes, fusing elements of rock n roll, blues, americana, and psychedelia creating a truly versatile, eclectic style.

See Red Matter perform live: check the website for tour dates coming soon.



Website https://www.facebook.com/RedMatterTunes/