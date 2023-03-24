Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Red Matter Releases Debut Single 'Light Of The Moon'

While performing nearly two hundred fifty shows across the east coast over the past several years, the name Red Matter has become synonymous with explosive success.

Mar. 24, 2023  

Genre blending, jamband juggernaut Red Matter will present their debut studio single and live action video for "LIGHT OF THE MOON" - available now on Spotify, Youtube and all the major music and video services.

While performing nearly two hundred fifty shows across the east coast over the past several years, the name Red Matter has become synonymous with explosive success. Ask their legion of adoring followers, or better yet, take in a show on any given night; you'll find sophisticated songwriting with danceable rhythms - full of rollicking extended jams, musical improvisation, visual stimulation, and all-out aural excitement.
With a jamband ethos, appreciation for contemporaries such as Gov't Mule, Dawes, Goose and Tedeschi Trucks Band, and a nod to the O.G.'s of the genre like Grateful Dead, Phish, Jefferson Airplane and Santana, Red Matter hits all the high notes, fusing elements of rock n roll, blues, americana, and psychedelia creating a truly versatile, eclectic style.

See Red Matter perform live: check the website for tour dates coming soon.


Website https://www.facebook.com/RedMatterTunes/




Related Stories
Laura Benanti, Lily Rabe & More to be Featured in WTF Summer Season Photo
Laura Benanti, Lily Rabe & More to be Featured in WTF Summer Season
Programming has been confirmed for the 2023 Williamstown Theatre Festival summer season.
Video: Ariana DeBose & Bonnie Milligan Sing A Woman Knows Photo
Video: Ariana DeBose & Bonnie Milligan Sing 'A Woman Knows'
Watch Ariana DeBose and Bonnie Milligan record “A Woman Knows,” the 11 o’clock number from the upcoming original musical comedy Female Troubles, a period piece.
LaChanze to Moderate Post-Show Conversation at FAT HAM With NBT Photo
LaChanze to Moderate Post-Show Conversation at FAT HAM With NBT
Fat Ham's producer National Black Theatre will host a special evening performance on Friday, March 31 at 8pm at the American Airlines Theatre. See how to purchase tickets to Fat Ham on Broadway!
Check Out This Weeks Top Stage Mags Photo
Check Out This Week's Top Stage Mags
Take a look at this week's top Stage Mags including Chicago, Hotel Cassiopeia, and Heroes of the Fourth Turning!

More Hot Stories For You


Video: Ariana DeBose & Bonnie Milligan Sing 'A Woman Knows' From FEMALE TROUBLESVideo: Ariana DeBose & Bonnie Milligan Sing 'A Woman Knows' From FEMALE TROUBLES
March 24, 2023

Watch Ariana DeBose and Bonnie Milligan record “A Woman Knows,” the 11 o’clock number from the upcoming original musical comedy Female Troubles, a period piece.
LaChanze to Moderate Post-Show Conversation at FAT HAM With National Black TheatreLaChanze to Moderate Post-Show Conversation at FAT HAM With National Black Theatre
March 24, 2023

Fat Ham's producer National Black Theatre will host a special evening performance on Friday, March 31 at 8pm at the American Airlines Theatre. See how to purchase tickets to Fat Ham on Broadway!
Photo: First Look at NEW YORK, NEW YORK Beginning Performances TonightPhoto: First Look at NEW YORK, NEW YORK Beginning Performances Tonight
March 24, 2023

Get a first look at New York, New York on Broadway, beginning previews tonight!
Listen: SOME LIKE IT HOT Original Broadway Cast Recording Is Available NowListen: SOME LIKE IT HOT Original Broadway Cast Recording Is Available Now
March 24, 2023

Concord Theatricals Recordings has released Some Like It Hot (Original Broadway Cast Recording) on streaming and digital platforms worldwide, with CD and vinyl now available for preorder. Listen to the full album here!
Wake Up With BWW 3/24: BAD CINDERELLA Reviews, and More!Wake Up With BWW 3/24: BAD CINDERELLA Reviews, and More!
March 24, 2023

Top stories: Read the reviews for Bad Cinderella, check out all new b-roll from the musical, Casey Nicholaw steps into Some Like It Hot, and more!
share