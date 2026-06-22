Reba McEntire Releases ANNIE GET YOUR GUN Recordings on Streaming Platforms

Reba McEntire is marking the 25th anniversary of her final performance in Annie Get Your Gun by releasing two songs from the production on streaming platforms.

The country music superstar shared the news on social media, reflecting on her time starring as Annie Oakley in the Broadway revival of The Irving Berlin musical.

“I took my final bow in Annie Get Your Gun on Broadway 25 years ago today,” McEntire wrote. “During my run, I recorded two songs that were released on a promotional CD and we were finally able to get those songs released on streaming services.”

Fans can now stream McEntire's performances of "You Can't Get a Man With a Gun" and "I Got Lost in His Arms" across major music platforms.

McEntire joined the Broadway production of Annie Get Your Gun in 2001, succeeding Bernadette Peters in the role of Annie Oakley. Her performance introduced the country music icon to Broadway audiences.

Featuring music and lyrics by Irving Berlin, Annie Get Your Gun includes several beloved standards and tells the story of sharpshooter Annie Oakley and her romance with fellow marksman Frank Butler. Songs from the musical include "There's No Business Like Show Business," "Anything You Can Do" and "They Say It's Wonderful."

The newly released recordings offer fans an opportunity to revisit McEntire's acclaimed Broadway run a quarter-century after she took her final bow in the production.

Listen here!

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