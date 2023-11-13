Read Anna Deavere Smith's Latest Play THE GHOST OF SLAVERY in The Atlantic Magazine

The Atlantic magazine will publish a new play by Anna Deavere Smith, titled The Ghost of Slavery, in its December issue. The play is also available in full on the magazine's website.

According to a description on the site, the play utilizes Smith's contemporary interviews, including with people who have been absorbed into the criminal-justice system, activists, and social-justice workers. The interviews are combined with primary-source historical materials, including 19th-century archives, transcripts, and diaries.

"Smith’s decision to blend her contemporary interviews with historical accounts of Maryland in the mid-1860s is apt," according to The Atlantic. "The echoes of history reverberate loudly, revealing the power of historical trauma to shape behavior in the present day."

Read the full play here.

About Anna Deavere Smith

Anna Deavere Smith is a renowned actress, playwright, and professor who has made a significant impact in the world of theatre. Born in Baltimore, Maryland in 1950, Smith was raised by her mother, an elementary school principal, and her father, a coffee importer. She attended the prestigious Beaver College (now Arcadia University) and graduated with a degree in theatre in 1971. She then went on to receive her MFA in Acting from the American Conservatory Theater in San Francisco in 1977.

Smith's career began in the theatre, where she quickly made a name for herself as a talented actress. She made her Broadway debut in 1992 in the play "Twilight: Los Angeles, 1992," which she also wrote. The play was a critical and commercial success, earning Smith a Drama Desk Award and a Tony Award nomination for Best Play. "Twilight" explored the aftermath of the 1992 Los Angeles riots and featured Smith portraying a diverse range of characters, including victims, politicians, and police officers.

Smith's ability to portray multiple characters in one play became a signature of her work. She continued this format with her next play, "Fires in the Mirror," which premiered off-Broadway in 1992. The play explored the Crown Heights riot in Brooklyn and featured Smith portraying over 20 characters from different backgrounds and perspectives. "Fires in the Mirror" was also a critical success, earning Smith an Obie Award, a Drama Desk Award, and a Pulitzer Prize nomination.

In addition to her work in the theatre, Smith has also made a name for herself in film and television. She has appeared in numerous movies, including "Philadelphia," "The American President," and "Rachel Getting Married." She has also had recurring roles on several television shows, including "The West Wing," "Nurse Jackie," and "Black-ish."

Smith's work has not been limited to acting and writing. She is also a professor at New York University's Tisch School of the Arts, where she teaches in the Drama Department and the Tisch School's Graduate Acting Program. She has also been a visiting professor at several other universities, including Stanford, Yale, and the University of California, Berkeley.

Smith's impact on the world of theatre has been significant. Her plays have explored important social and political issues, including race relations, police brutality, and healthcare. She has been praised for her ability to portray a diverse range of characters with empathy and nuance, and for her commitment to using theatre as a means of social change.

In 2016, Smith premiered "Notes from the Field," which explores the school-to-prison pipeline and the impact of the criminal justice system on young people of color. The play, which features Smith portraying over a dozen characters, was praised by critics for its timely and powerful message.

Throughout her career, Smith has been recognized for her contributions to the arts. She has received numerous awards and honors, including the National Humanities Medal, the MacArthur Fellowship, and the Dorothy and Lillian Gish Prize. In 2013, she was inducted into the American Academy of Arts and Sciences.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride