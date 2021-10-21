Randy Rainbow to Release A LITTLE BRAINS, A LITTLE TALENT Album Featuring Patti LuPone, Bernadette Peters & More

Broadway Records announced today the release of Randy Rainbow's debut full-length solo album, "A Little Brains, A Little Talent." The album will be available digitally and physically everywhere music is sold and is available for pre-order now at BroadwayRecords.com, Amazon.com and BarnesAndNoble.com.

On his first full-length studio album, "A Little Brains, A Little Talent", three-time Emmy-nominated comedian, actor, vocalist and viral star Randy Rainbow delivers a glittery potpourri of Broadway standards, popular parodies, and other surprises. With two brand new original songs ("Pink Glasses", written by Alan Menken and Randy Rainbow, and "Randy Rainbow for President!", written by Marc Shaiman and Randy Rainbow), the album also features guest stars Tituss Burgess, Josh Gad, Sean Hayes, Patti LuPone, and Bernadette Peters.

"A Little Brains, A Little Talent" is produced by Michael J Moritz Jr and Randy Rainbow and orchestrated by Michael J Moritz Jr. The album is arranged by Jesse Kissel and executive produced by Van Dean, Brian Spector, and Jesse Kissel.

A LITTLE BRAINS, A LITTLE TALENT Track Listing

1. A Little Brains, A Little Talent

2. It's A Lovely Day Today/Good Morning

3. You Gotta Get a Gimmick (ft. Josh Gad and Sean Hayes)

4. Clang, Clang, Clang Went Josh Hawley

5. Second Hand Rose Medley

6. My Best Girl/It Only Takes a Moment (ft. Bernadette Peters)

7. Pink Glasses

8. Lida Rose/Will I Ever Tell You?

9. The Jitterbug

10. Bosom Buddies (ft. Tituss Burgess)

11. Somewhere Only We Know

12. Ted 'n' Lindsey

13. Those Were the Good Old Days (Randy's Version)

14. Randy Rainbow for President!

Bonus Tracks Available on CD:

15. If Donald Got Fired (ft. Patti LuPone)

16. Mr. Biden, Bring My Vaccine