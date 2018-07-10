Ramin Karimloo to Headline Concerts in London with Seth Rudetsky

International theatre star Ramin Karimloo returns to London for Seth Rudetsky's Broadway @ Leicester Square Theatre concert series for 3 intimate performances, produced by Mark Cortale.



Karimloo is best known for his Olivier nominated performance in Love Never Dies and The Phantom of The Opera on the West End and the Broadway revival of Les Miserables (Valjean) for which he received a Tony nomination.



Seth Rudetsky recently starred in a charity gala of his Broadway musical Disaster! in 2016 at Charing Cross Theatre.



Broadway @ Leicester Square Theatre began in 2013 with Patti LuPone, then featured Audra McDonald in 2017 and most recently John Barrowman this April. What differentiates this concert series from any other perhaps, is the seamless mix of intimate behind-the-scenes stories from Broadway's biggest stars - prompted by Rudetsky's probing, funny, revealing questions - and their stellar singing of musical theatre repertoire.This is a spontaneous evening of hilarity and show-stopping songs that is not to be missed.



Called "a global actor for a global time" by The New York Times, Iranian-born, Canadian-raised Tony and Olivier Award-nominated actor and singer Ramin has taken the West End and Broadway by storm with stand-out performances in the most iconic roles in musical theatre, as well as nuanced characterisations in new and surprising pieces of theatre. He recently starred on Broadway in the smash-hit new musical Anastasia, originating the role of Gleb Vaganov, a new character written for the stage adaptation and tailored to his talents.On the West End, Ramin rose to fame in starring roles in both of the West End's longest running musicals: Les Misérables, where he's played Jean Valjean, Enjolras and Marius; and The Phantom of the Opera, where he played Raoul and became the youngest person ever to play The Phantom. Ramin was then hand-picked by Andrew Lloyd Webber to originate the lead role of The Phantom in Love Never Dies, the sequel to The Phantom of the Opera. For his performance, he was nominated for a Laurence Olivier Award for Best Actor in a Musical and awarded with the prestigious Theatregoer's Choice Award and the Broadway World Award for Best Actor in a Musical. Additional awards include: Favourite Leading Man in London's West End in the WhatsOnStage Awards, West End Theatregoers Choice Award for his performance as Jean Valjean in Les Misérables, and the Best Actor in a Musical WhatsOnStage Award in 2011 for his performance as The Phantom in Love Never Dies.



Seth Rudetsky is a self-confessed walking talking Broadway search engine who lives and breathes The Great White Way! A musician, stand-up comic, actor, writer, and radio host, his career includes performing on Broadway, writing three books, penning a weekly Playbill.com column, and playing piano in more than a dozen hit musicals, including Ragtime, Les Miserables, and The Phantom of the Opera. Best known to US audiences as the daily Broadway host of Sirius/XM radio, he has also been nominated for a Grammy Award - for his recording of the musical Hair - and was three times nominated for an Emmy Award - for his writing on The Rosie O'Donnell Show as well as winning the title "Funniest Gay Male in New York" for his stand-up comedy.

Friday 5 & Saturday 6 October, 2018

www.leicestersquaretheatre.com

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You