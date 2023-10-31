Ramin Karimloo and Michelle Visage Will Star in THE ADDAMS FAMILY in London

The Addams Family, A Musical Comedy will perform live in concert in the West End for the first time, playing at the London Palladium on Monday February 12 and Tuesday 13 2024. The show will star Michelle Visage as Morticia Addams, Ramin Karimloo as Gomez Addams. Lesley Joseph will play the role of Grandma.

Further casting is to be announced.

Michelle Visage is a multiple Emmy and Producers Guild Award winning, internationally renowned television personality, radio show and podcast host, platinum-selling recording artist and author. She is best known as a judge on RuPaul’s Drag Race (Logo TV/VH1/MTV) and its international spin-offs in the UK (BBC) and Down Under (Stan). Michelle has also been a judge on Queen of the Universe (Paramount+) and Ireland’s Got Talent (Virgin Media One) and competed in the 17th season of Strictly Come Dancing. Michelle has been a staple on morning radio for 17 years, hosting and co-hosting programs on various stations such as WKTU 103.5 in New York, HOT 92.3 in Los Angeles, WMIA in Miami and Sirius XM, to name a few. She is also the host of her own podcast on the BBC entitled Rule Breakers with Michelle Visage and hosts a weekly Friday night show on BBC Radio 2. Michelle is the author of best-selling book The Diva Rules.

Ramin Karimloo recently reprised the role of The Phantom in a new production of The Phantom of the Opera in Italy & he is due to perform in the production again in Monte Carlo at the end of the year. He has also received great acclaim for his performances as The Phantom in Love Never Dies and Jean Valjean in Les Miserablés. His other stage credits include: Nicky Arnstein in Funny Girl (August Wilson Theatre, Broadway), Anatoly in Chess in Concert (Umeda Arts Theatre, Osaka & Tokyo International Forum), Judas in Jesus Chris Superstar in Concert (Theatre Orb, Tokyo), Che in Evita (Theatre Orb, Tokyo & Vancouver Opera), Gleb Vaganov in Anastasia (Broadway, NYC), Tom in Murder Ballad (Arts Theatre, London), Chris in Miss Saigon and Joe Gillis in Sunset Boulevard. His film and television credits include: Echelon (Sthenic Studios), Holby City (BBC1), Jesus: His Life (History Channel), Nativity Rocks (Mirrorball Films), The Phantom of the Opera at the Royal Albert Hall: 25th Anniversary and Les Miserables in Concert: 25th Anniversary. Ramin has also performed as part of the Festival of Remembrance for BBC1 two years running.

Lesley Joseph is best known for playing Dorien Green, the neighbour from hell, in the sitcom Birds of a Feather, alongside Pauline Quirke and Linda Robson. In 2018, Lesley starred as Frau Blücher in Mel Brooks' Young Frankenstein at the Garrick Theatre, a performance which earned Lesley an Olivier Award nomination for Best Supporting Actress in a Musical. After this, Lesley toured the country in Annie the Musical, reprising her role as Miss Hannigan and also Calendar Girls the Musical. On television, she starred in the ITV soap Night and Day for nearly two years, has appeared in Rumble with Brian Glover, Easy Money, Spywatch, Minder, Roots, The Knowledge, The Secret of Eel Island on Channel 5 and guest-starred as Erica in the BBC’s The Slammer. Recently, Lesley starred in the BBC’s Pilgrimage: The Road To Rome, where she embarked on a pilgrimage from the Swiss Alps to Rome and met the Pope. Lesley also donned her dancing shoes as one of the contestants in 2016 Strictly Come Dancing with dance partner Anton Du Beke. Lesley joined the hit Strictly Come Dancing National Arena Tour. She is currently appearing in the UK tour of Sister Act.

Wednesday Addams, the ultimate princess of darkness, has grown up and has a shocking secret that only Gomez knows; she’s fallen in love with a sweet, smart young man from a respectable family! Now, Gomez Addams must do something he’s never done before — keep a secret from his beloved wife, Morticia. Everything will change for the whole family on the fateful night they host a dinner for Wednesday’s “normal” boyfriend and his parents. All the usual clan are present - Uncle Fester, Lurch, Pugsley et al.

THE ADDAMS FAMILY, A Musical Comedy live in concert will be directed by Matthew White, with choreography by Alistair David, production design by Diego Pitarch, orchestrations by Richard Beadle, lighting design by Ben Cracknell, sound design by Richard Brooker and casting by Jane Deitch. Book is by Marshall Brickman and Rick Elice, and music and lyrics by Andrew Lippa, based on the characters created by Charles Addams.

THE ADDAMS FAMILY is produced by Katy Lipson for Aria Entertainment and John Stalker Productions, with co-producers Jason Haigh-Ellery and Guy James and is presented through special arrangement with Theatrical Rights Worldwide.