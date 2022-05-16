Ramin Karimloo, Busy Philipps & More to Join PFLAG Parent Day

PFLAG National has announced additional star power to the lineup for its second annual PFLAG Parent Day on Sunday, May 22, 2022, including actors Busy Philipps, Harvey Guillén (FX's What We Do in the Shadows; Mickey Mouse Funhouse), Bravo's Top Chef winner Chef Melissa King, along with a musical performance by Tony-nominated Ramin Karimloo (Funny Girl; Les Misérables). The fundraiser will feature stories of courageous LGBTQ+ individuals, allies, parents and caregivers, as well as interviews, performances and messages of support for the community from these special guests and more.

As a virtual event, PFLAG Parent Day makes it possible for supporters of LGBTQ+ people to connect, be entertained, and get inspired no matter where they live. The event begins at 2PM ET // 11AM PT at PFLAG.org/ParentDay and offers supporters the opportunity to donate to PFLAG National's life-saving programs that provide support, education, and advocacy for LGBTQ+ people, families and allies across the country.

The event will be hosted by Matt Doyle, 2022 Tony Award-nominated star of the Broadway revival of Stephen Sondheim's Company and will also feature a special award presentation of the Betty DeGeneres Advocate Award to actor and longtime advocate Jesse Tyler Ferguson. Newly announced speakers and performers include: Avi Roque (Disney's The Owl House), Frankie A. Rodriguez and Joe Serafini from Disney's High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, and pop musician Madison Rose.

In addition to these newly added special guests, PFLAG Parent Day's lineup will include Big Freedia (rapper), Cody Rigsby (Peloton Instructor and Dancing With the Stars alum), iconic actor George Takei, Hayley Kiyoko (award-winning musician), Tony-winning producer Jordan Roth (Moulin Rouge! The Musical; Hadestown) & Richie Jackson (author of Gay Like Me), electronic pop band MUNA, Peabody-winning and Emmy-nominated writer/director/producer Steven Canals (FX's Pose), Tommy DiDario (TV host and lifestyle contributor), actor Torian Miller (Hulu's Fire Island), cast members from Hulu's Love, Victor and more.

PFLAG Parent Day is executive produced by Philip D'Amour, a seasoned producer with over 20 years of experience in entertainment, with credits including the White House Correspondents Dinner, NAACP Image Awards, 2020 Democratic National Convention, as well as Celebrating America: 2021 Inauguration of President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris.

"It's an honor to work with the PFLAG National team, along with PFLAG families, LGBTQ+ community members and allies to put together such an important and inspiring event," said D'Amour. "PFLAG Parent Day empowers advocates everywhere to be able to join together virtually to support, celebrate and embrace LGBTQ+ loved ones and I look forward to bringing it to life this Sunday."

ABOUT PFLAG NATIONAL

PFLAG is the first and largest organization for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer (LGBTQ+) people, their parents and families, and allies. With nearly 400 chapters and 250,000 members and supporters crossing multiple generations of families in major urban centers, small cities, and rural areas across America, PFLAG is committed to creating a world where diversity is celebrated and all people are respected, valued, and affirmed. PFLAG proudly encourages all to #ReadWithLove by advocating for the inclusion of books on all kinds of topics, people and histories in our schools and libraries. To learn more, visit pflag.org/ReadWithLove.