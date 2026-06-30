Radio City Rockettes to Release CHRISTMAS SPECTACULAR Cookbook and Craft Book This Fall

Harper Celebrate and the Radio City Rockettes have announced that the gift book publisher and iconic precision dance company have collaborated on a new book – Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes: Recipes and Crafts to Bring Home the Magic (Harper Celebrate, $26.99) – a curated collection of festive recipes, creative crafts, and entertaining ideas inspired by the Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes.

Combining the glamour, nostalgia, and joy of the legendary production with at-home inspiration, this giftable volume invites readers to create their own holiday magic at home. From crowd-pleasing recipes perfect for seasonal gatherings to elegant DIY crafts that capture the magic of the show, this book offers a fresh take on holiday traditions for modern audiences. Rooted in the wonder of New York City at Christmas, this keepsake captures the sparkle, spectacle, and magic of the Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes, which has been a cherished tradition for generations.

Created with home entertainers, families, and fans in mind, Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes: Recipes and Crafts to Bring Home the Magic delivers:

Festive Recipes: From “Parade of the Wooden Soldiers”-inspired cake pops to Big Apple galettes and even reindeer-themed chocolate-cranberry delights, you'll have all you need to treat your guests at any holiday gathering

Showstopping Sips: From a hot chocolate duo to the Rockettini and Mrs. Claus Mule, these cocktails and mocktails are guaranteed to create merriment at any gathering

Seasonal Crafts: Featuring gift wrapping ideas, DIY snow globe ornaments, and deck the door ideas, this book will help you create an atmosphere of whimsy and cheer

Behind-The-Scenes Stories & History: Go backstage with the Rockettes through beautiful photography and learn about the history and secrets behind the legendary holiday production, which opened in 1933 and has been seen by more than 73 million people from around the world

Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes: Recipes and Crafts to Bring Home the Magic will be available wherever books are sold, and on Amazon and ShopRockettes, beginning September 22, 2026.

The Radio City Rockettes, who celebrated their centennial in 2025, are the longest-running precision dance company in America. They are world-renowned for their unity, athleticism, and iconic Rockettes Precision Dance Technique combining elements of ballet, jazz, and tap, as well as modern and contemporary dance. In addition to the Christmas Spectacular, the Rockettes perform annually in the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade and the Christmas in Rockefeller Center tree lighting, and have appeared as part of some of the biggest events in entertainment, including the Tony Awards, the MTV VMAs, the NYC Pride Parade, “Saturday Night Live,” and holiday specials with celebrities including Jimmy Fallon and Kacey Musgraves.

For more information about the 2026 Christmas Spectacular, including how to secure advance tickets for groups of 9 or more, please visit www.rockettes.com/groups.



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