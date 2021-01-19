Rachel Zegler, Ruthie Ann Miles, & Jo Lampert Join Reading Of NEWTON'S CRADLE: A GHOST STORY

The Saunders Collective presents a virtual closed reading of the new musical Newton's Cradle: A Ghost Story, written by Heath Saunders and Kim Saunders.

The Saunders Collective is excited to announce that the piece, directed by Heath Saunders, will feature Ruthie Ann Miles (Tony Award Winner, The King and I), Rachel Zegler (West Side Story), Jo Lampert (Joan of Arc), Brian Gonzales (Disney's Aladdin), Andrew Barth Feldman (Dear Evan Hansen), and Liam Pearce.

When Caleb Newton brings his girlfriend to the family's Alaskan cabin to propose marriage, her surprising response launches him on an journey of unexpected healing. As Caleb fights through the prism of autism to come to terms with the relationships he has lost, he learns how the puzzle pieces of his memory can be re-formed to unlock new intimacy and joy in his future. Newton's Cradle challenges our own expectations about grief and loss, integrating a fast-moving story with a hypnotic mixed acoustic/electronic score to create a melodic picture of haunting and healing seen through the filter of a very special brain.

Newton's Cradle: A Ghost Story has been previously presented at the New York Musical Festival, where it won 6 NYMF awards, including Best Musical and Best Lyrics.

The producing team consists of multi-hyphenates Kim Saunders, Alanna Saunders, Claire Saunders, Heath Saunders, and Trent Saunders.

The Saunders Collective story and other projects can be found at www.thesaunderscollective.com