Rachel Zegler, Ruthie Ann Miles, & Jo Lampert Join Reading Of NEWTON'S CRADLE: A GHOST STORY
Newton's Cradle: A Ghost Story has been previously presented at the New York Musical Festival, where it won 6 NYMF awards.
The Saunders Collective presents a virtual closed reading of the new musical Newton's Cradle: A Ghost Story, written by Heath Saunders and Kim Saunders.
The Saunders Collective is excited to announce that the piece, directed by Heath Saunders, will feature Ruthie Ann Miles (Tony Award Winner, The King and I), Rachel Zegler (West Side Story), Jo Lampert (Joan of Arc), Brian Gonzales (Disney's Aladdin), Andrew Barth Feldman (Dear Evan Hansen), and Liam Pearce.
When Caleb Newton brings his girlfriend to the family's Alaskan cabin to propose marriage, her surprising response launches him on an journey of unexpected healing. As Caleb fights through the prism of autism to come to terms with the relationships he has lost, he learns how the puzzle pieces of his memory can be re-formed to unlock new intimacy and joy in his future. Newton's Cradle challenges our own expectations about grief and loss, integrating a fast-moving story with a hypnotic mixed acoustic/electronic score to create a melodic picture of haunting and healing seen through the filter of a very special brain.
Newton's Cradle: A Ghost Story has been previously presented at the New York Musical Festival, where it won 6 NYMF awards, including Best Musical and Best Lyrics.
The producing team consists of multi-hyphenates Kim Saunders, Alanna Saunders, Claire Saunders, Heath Saunders, and Trent Saunders.
The Saunders Collective story and other projects can be found at www.thesaunderscollective.com
More Hot Stories For You
-
VIDEO: On This Day, January 16 - Happy Birthday, Lin-Manuel Miranda!
On this day we're celebrating the birthday of the great Lin-Manuel Miranda! ...
VIDEO: Watch 30 Broadway Stars Make Music with Muppets!
Since Jim Henson first burst onto the scene over six decades ago, Muppets have taken center stage in pop culture, appearing on film, television, and b...
10 BRIDGERTON The Musical TikToks That We're Obsessed With
This idea started by songwriter Abigail Barlow who asked the question, 'Okay, but what if Bridgerton was a musical?'...
VIDEO: HAMILTON Cast Members Reunite For the SAG Nominating Committee
Original cast members from Hamilton reunited on Zoom for a Screen Actors Guild Q&A this weekend. The Zoom call featured Lin-Manuel Miranda, Daveed Dig...
IATSE Calls For Turning Live Performance Venues into Vaccination Sites
IATSE, the union that represents the workers behind-the-scenes at live performance venues, tweeted earlier this week in support of turning venues into...
Virtual Theatre This Weekend: January 16-17- with Kelli O'Hara, Adam Pascal, and More!
Broadway might be dark, but that doesn't mean that theatre isn't happening everywhere! Below, check out where you can get your daily fix of Broadway t...