Rachel Zegler Featured in the 2023 Time100 Next List; Rita Moreno Comments

The list features artists, leaders, advocates, innovators and phenoms on the rise.

By: Sep. 13, 2023

POPULAR

Full Cast Set For THE GREAT GATSBY at Paper Mill Playhouse, Starring Jeremy Jordan and Eva Photo 1 Full Cast Set For THE GREAT GATSBY at Paper Mill Playhouse
21 Theater Books for Your Fall 2023 Reading List Photo 2 21 Theater Books for Your Fall 2023 Reading List
Rialto Chatter: LEMPICKA Will Open On Broadway Spring 2024 Photo 3 Rialto Chatter: LEMPICKA Will Open On Broadway Spring 2024
Judy McLane Joins COMPANY Tour as Joanne; Full Cast Announced Photo 4 Judy McLane Joins COMPANY Tour as Joanne; Full Cast Announced

Time has just released its Time100 Next list, which features artists, leaders, advocates, innovators and phenoms on the rise. Among those featured on the 2023 list is Rachel Zegler, who was recently seen in the new film adaptation of West Side Story.

Rita Moreno wrote the commentary for Zegler's inclusion in the list, stating, "I first heard her singing during rehearsals for a film, and I thought, Wow, this is a find! I told her that I sh-t a brick when I heard her voice. You just don’t hear voices like that in movies anymore."

"A very important lesson I learned—being Latina in particular, which worked against me so much and for so long—is that you need to have the stuff to withstand all that and still remain a positive person," Moreno writes. "I know, without a doubt, Rachel has all that and more."

Read Moreno's full commentary here and check out the full Time100 Next list here.

About Rachel Zegler

Zegler made her film debut in West Side Story, which was released in December 2021, and earned acclaim from critics and audiences. For her performance, she received a Critics' Choice Movie Award nomination for Best Young Performer and won the Golden Globe Award for Best Actress – Motion Picture Comedy or Musical, making her the first actress of Colombian descent to win in that category as well as the youngest winner in that category at 20 years old.

Next, Zegler starred as Anthea in the superhero film Shazam! Fury of the Gods (2023).

Zegler is set to play Snow White alongside Gal Gadot as the Evil Queen in a live-action film adaptation of the 1937 animated Disney film, which is scheduled to be released in 2024. Zegler is also cast to voice the lead character in animated musical film Spellbound, directed by Vicky Jenson, which is also scheduled to be released in 2024. She plays heroine Lucy Gray Baird for the upcoming film adaptation of the Hunger Games prequel The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes. Zegler is also set to appear in Kyle Mooney's directorial film debut Y2K produced by A24. She will also star in Paddington in Peru, the third instalment of the Paddington film series with Emily Mortimer, Olivia Colman, Antonio Banderas, Hugh Bonneville, Julie Walters and Jim Broadbent.



Play Broadway Games

The Broadway Match-Up The Broadway Scramble
Tony Awards Trivia Broadway World Game


RELATED STORIES

1
THE DEVIL WEARS PRADA Will Open in the West End in October Photo
THE DEVIL WEARS PRADA Will Open in the West End in October

As previously reported on BroadwayWorld, The Devil Wears Prada, a new musical, based on the blockbuster film and bestselling novel, that will strut into London’s Dominion Theatre in October 2024. Learn more about the musical and find out how to get tickets here!

2
Video: Tatiana Wechsler Sings From World Premiere of PENELOPE Photo
Video: Tatiana Wechsler Sings From World Premiere of PENELOPE

The world premiere musical Penelope is now playing! The production  is running at Hudson Valley Shakespeare Festival through September 17. Check out a video of Tatiana Wechsler singing in an all new preview here!

3
Out Of The Box Theatrics Selected To Operate The Former New Ohio Theatre Photo
Out Of The Box Theatrics Selected To Operate The Former New Ohio Theatre

Out of the Box Theatrics has announced that it has been selected to operate 154, the venue formerly known as The New Ohio Theatre (154 Christopher Street), with programming starting immediately and continuing through the end of 2024. 

4
HERE LIES LOVE Announces Announces Rush Ticket Policy For Union Members Photo
HERE LIES LOVE Announces Announces Rush Ticket Policy For Union Members

The producers of Here Lies Love, the groundbreaking musical from David Byrne and Fatboy Slim, have announced a new rush ticket policy for labor union members.

More Hot Stories For You

Review Roundup: INFINITE LIFE World Premiere Opens At Atlantic Theater CompanyReview Roundup: INFINITE LIFE World Premiere Opens At Atlantic Theater Company
Out Of The Box Theatrics Selected To Operate The Former New Ohio TheatreOut Of The Box Theatrics Selected To Operate The Former New Ohio Theatre
HERE LIES LOVE Announces Announces Rush Ticket Policy For Union MembersHERE LIES LOVE Announces Announces Rush Ticket Policy For Union Members
Photos: First Look At THE 12 At Goodspeed MusicalsPhotos: First Look At THE 12 At Goodspeed Musicals

Videos

Tatiana Wechsler Sings From World Premiere of PENELOPE Video
Tatiana Wechsler Sings From World Premiere of PENELOPE
Relive the Final Days of MAMMA MIA! on Broadway Video
Relive the Final Days of MAMMA MIA! on Broadway
How WICKED Inspired Idina Menzel & Cara Mentzel to Write Their Book Video
How WICKED Inspired Idina Menzel & Cara Mentzel to Write Their Book
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
BACK TO THE FUTURE: THE MUSICAL
SIX
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
HADESTOWN
ALADDIN

Recommended For You