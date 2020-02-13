Rachel Bloom, Whoopi Goldberg & More Announced as Guest Judges on RUPAUL'S DRAG RACE Season 12

Emmy award-winning host RuPaul will be joined by an epic line-up of celebrities to help show regulars Michelle Visage, Carson Kressley and Ross Mathews as they decide who will stay, lip-sync for their life or "sashay away" in the new season of "RuPaul's Drag Race" premiering Friday, February 28th at 8:00 PM ET/PT on VH1. Be there to witness the first group of queens as they join the ruvolution in an electrifying two week long premiere episode that will give the audience a more intimate look at each queen as they pledge their allegiance to the drag.

This season's guest judges consist of film, music, television, fashion and political icons including Nicki Minaj, Whoopi Goldberg, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Chaka Khan, Robyn, Leslie Jones, Normani, Jeff Goldblum, Daisy Ridley, Thandie Newton, Olivia Munn, Rachel Bloom, Daniel Franzese, Jonathan Bennett and Winnie Harlow.

The thirteen competing queens will give their all to impress the judges as they vie for the ultimate title of "America's Next Drag Superstar" and a grand prize of $100,000. Previously announced queens include Aiden Zhane (Acworth, GA), Brita (New York, NY), Crystal Methyd (Springfield, MO), Dahlia Sin (Los Angeles, CA), Gigi Goode (Los Angeles, CA), Heidi N Closet (Ramseur, NC), Jackie Cox (New York, NY), Jaida Essence Hall (Milwaukee, WI), Jan (New York, NY), Nicky Doll (New York, NY), Rock M. Sakura (San Francisco, CA), Sherry Pie (New York, NY), and Widow Von'Du (Kansas City, MO).

For more information on "RuPaul's Drag Race" and up-to-date news, go to vh1press.com and follow RuPaul's Drag Race on Twitter, Instagram, TikTok and Facebook for all the latest tea. Join the conversation using #DragRace.

"RuPaul's Drag Race" and "RuPaul's Drag Race: Untucked" are produced by World of Wonder Productions with Fenton Bailey, Randy Barbato, Tom Campbell, Steven Corfe, Mandy Salangsang and RuPaul Charles serving as Executive Producers. Tim Palazzola serves as Executive Producer for VH1 and Jen Passovoy serves as Producer.





Related Articles