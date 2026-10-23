RUPAUL'S DRAG RACE's Jan Sport Will Headline New York City Gay Men’s Chorus HALLOKWEEN Fundraiser

The New York City Gay Men's Chorus has announced that drag performer and “RuPaul's Drag Race” alum Jan Sport will join the lineup for “Hallokween,” the chorus's annual Halloween fundraiser and costume dance party.

Now in its third year, “Hallokween” returns on Saturday, October 24, 2026, from 7:00 PM to 10:00 PM at Hush (348 West 52nd Street) in the heart of Hell's Kitchen. Tickets are available at available online.

“We are so thrilled to welcome the spectacular Jan Sport to “Hallokween” this year,' said Rashad V. Chambers, NYCGMC's Executive Director. “Jan represents the absolute best of New York drag. Having her headline our third annual event raises the bar for what is already our favorite night of the fall, and we can't wait to party for a cause with our community.”

The signature spooky season celebration invites ghouls, gays, fiends, and friends to gather for an unforgettable night of high-energy drag performances, competitive costume contests, and dancing—all to support the vital community and musical programming of NYCGMC.

“Hallokween” serves as a critical fundraiser for the New York City Gay Men's Chorus, a pioneering world-class performing arts organization that has used music to champion LGBTQ+ equality, visibility, and community since 1980. Attendees are encouraged to dress to impress for the evening's costume contest.

About Jan Sport

Known as the “girl next door plus so much more,” Jan Sport brings her signature vocal talent, sickening beauty, and boundless energy to the “Hallokween” stage. A fan-favorite contestant on “RuPaul's Drag Race” Season 12 and “RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars” Season 6, Jan is a seasoned television and stage performer. Her extensive credits include appearances on NBC's “The Voice” alongside Jessie J, “America's Got Talent” with her acclaimed girl group Stephanie's Child, “Broad City,” and “Watch What Happens Live.” On stage, she has starred in multiple iterations of Drag The Musical, and her viral digital series “Jan's Jukebox” has amassed over five million views worldwide.

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