RUDOLPH THE RED-NOSED REINDEER's Ellie Smith Takes Over Our Instagram Today!

Ellie Smith is a New York City-based actor, singer, and dancer, currently playing Clarice in Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer at Tuacahn Center for the Arts. Favorite credits include Sandy in Grease at The Cape Playhouse, Chess at Pioneer Theater, Gretchen in Michael Mott/Jeff Whiting's In The Light, and Eponine in Les Miserables (Regional Broadway World Award - Best Supporting Actress). Recently, she played Mira in feature film Miracle Valley, (now streaming and showing in select cinemas around the world) and appeared in a co-starring role on season 9 episode 11 of CBS's Blue Bloods. Ellie is a survivor of the 94th annual Miss America Pageant in Atlantic City, where she took home the top talent award as Miss Nevada. www.elliesmith.com and @elliesmith on Instagram!

This holiday classic is filled with hits like "Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer" and "A Holly Jolly Christmas," and featuring all of your favorite characters including Santa, Mrs. Claus, Hermey the Elf, Bumble the Abominable Snow Monster, Clarice, Yukon Cornelius and, of course, Rudolph. It's an adventure that teaches us that what makes you different can be what makes you special.

Because of his shiny nose, Rudolph doesn't feel like he belongs in Christmastown and sets off to find a place that accepts him. Along his journey, he encounters fellow misfits, only to realize that home is where he has belonged the whole time. When a storm threatens to keep Santa's sleigh from taking flight, what makes Rudolph different turns out to be what helps him save Christmas!

Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer plays through December 22 at the indoor Hafen Theatre.