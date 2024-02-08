RPR Productions Presents BIG MAMA AND ME At Episcopal Actors Guild In NYC

Richarda Abrams new play celebrates an intergenerational relationship between a grandmother and granddaughter that withstands the test of 99 years.

By: Feb. 08, 2024

POPULAR

2 Broadway Shows Close Today Photo 1 2 Broadway Shows Close Today
Listen to the 2024 Grammy Nominees for Best Musical Theater Album Photo 2 Listen to the 2024 Grammy Nominees for Best Musical Theater Album
Tom Holland Will Star in ROMEO & JULIET in London's West End Photo 3 Tom Holland Will Star in ROMEO & JULIET in London's West End
Photos: Boy George Takes His First Bows in MOULIN ROUGE! On Broadway Photo 4 Photos: Boy George Takes His First Bows in MOULIN ROUGE! On Broadway

RPR Productions Presents BIG MAMA AND ME At Episcopal Actors Guild In NYC

Richarda Abrams new play celebrates an intergenerational relationship between a grandmother and granddaughter that withstands the test of 99 years.

Big Mama born in the south, migrated to the midwest with her family because of an incident that was never spoken about until now. She lived life fully as a patented inventor and accomplished composer. She loved fearlessly and effected many lives. This solo play tells the story of one of those lives impacted by her infinite wisdom.

RPR Productions presents Big Mama and Me. The production runs March 6 - 9 at the Episcopal Actors Guild at 1 East 29th Street in New York City. Abrams is an award-winning actor/playwright who previously performed her solo show First By Faith: The Life of Mary McLeod Bethune which won numerous awards and had a sold-out run at the National Black Theatre Festival and recently BETHUNE: Our Black Velvet Rose at TheaterLab NYC. Music direction by NEA Jazz Master Amina Claudine Myers (First By Faith: The Life Of Mary McLeod Bethune, BETHUNE: Our Black Velvet Rose). Also joined by Co-Producer Peggy Abrams (First By Faith: The Life Of Mary McLeod Bethune, BETHUNE: Our Black Velvet Rose).

Abrams shared, "I am very excited about my new solo show "Big Mama and Me", a multi media, multi character, solo show about my grandmother." I had a very profound relationship with my grandmother. She had much wisdom to share based on her life experiences. She was so generous and loving with people. I always told my grandmother that she was a combination of Mother Teresa and Florence Nightingale. However, I must now add Joan of Arc because she was fearless. Big Mama and Me, is based on real events and the wisdom and faith in Big Mama and her songs."

A woman while cleaning out her deceased 99 year old grandmother's apartment encounters her grandmother's spirit. Before final boxes are taped, popcorn and potato salad fly and the granddaughter learns she too can go on and live life fearlessly.

THE CAST: Richarda Abrams* (4-time AUDELCO award-winner)

The creative team includes set and projection design by Anna Kiraly http://www.annakiraly.com/ (59E59), costume design by Sally Lesser www.Sallylesserdesigns.com (3 Emmy Awards/One Life to Live), dramaturgy by A.J. Muhammad (The Fire This Time), and Production Stage Manager Lawrence Floyd (Co-Founder of Genesis East and West, Inc.)

Performances are Wednesday, March 6, 2024 through Saturday, March 9, 2024 at 7:30 pm Performances take place at The Episcopal Actors' Guild (EAG)/Guild Hall: 1 EAST 29th STREET, (lift accessible) New York, NY 10016, (mid-block between Madison and Fifth Ave. Enter through the main gate and go through the garden to the door marked Guild Hall. (By subway: R/W or 6 at 28th Street or B/D/F/M or N/Q/R/W at 34th Street/Herald Square. By bus: M1, M2, M3, M5, M6, or M7.)

Tickets are $15 Early Bird Special, $20 Students/Seniors, and $30 General Admission and are available at https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2291112®id=&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fticketstripe.com%2FBig-Mama-And-Me?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1. (Running time 90 minutes without intermission).

BIOGRAPHIES

Richarda Abrams*: (Playwright, Solo Artist, Co-Producer)is a 4-time AUDELCO award-winning actress/singer/playwright/producer of First By Faith: The Life of Mary McLeod Bethune. The solo show won a 2019 AUDELCO VIV Award for Solo Performance of the Year and was named the Best of Solo Theatre in the Last 10 Years United Solo Theatre Festival (USTF). Other awards include USTF 2018 Best Educational Show Award and sold-out the National Black Theatre Festival. Memberships: AEA, SAG-AFTRA, Association for the Advancement of Creative Musicians (AACM), Actors Studio, Dramatists Guild, Episcopal Actors Guild, A.R.T./New York, New York Women in Film & Television, and League of Professional Theatre Women. Richarda is fiscally sponsored by NYFA, received 2 NYSCA Theater Artist Commissions and numerous LMCC grants. She has performed all over the world and recorded Song for All (Black Saint Records) with her father Dr. Muhal Richard Abrams co-founder of the AACM, Member of Amina Claudine Myers' Generation IV and Voice Choir. Education: NYU's Tisch School of the Arts' BFA in Acting, and MA in Educational Theatre, NYU's Steinhardt School of Education, drama/theatre in education at University of Leeds, ENGLAND. Richarda was last seen in New Federal Theatre's Telling Tales Out Of School directed by Woodie King Jr. and next will be seen in American Rot directed by Estelle Parsons at La MaMa ETC. www.richardaabrams.com

Amina Claudine Myers (Music Director) 2024 NEA Jazz Master, has a B.A. Degree in music education, Philander Smith College. She moved to Chicago, Illinois where she taught music in the public school system for six years. Myers began playing jazz in and around Chicago and was brought into the Association for the Advancement of Creative Musicians. There she began composing for large and small ensembles, instrumental and choral music. Myers moved to New York in 1976. She was the Assistant Musical Director for the Off-Broadway production of Ain't Misbehavin. She taught choral music at Sony Westbury. Amina continues to perform in Europe and all over the world with her Trio, Voice Choir, Generation IV, and solo performances. Her composing and music directing in theater includes Off-Broadway The Ladder, Occasional Grace, and Myers I Dream. Myers co-starred with Joseph Jarman in Dr. Muhal Richard Abrams theater work The Dream and she co-starred with David Murray in Primitive World by Amiri Baraka. She continues to tour on piano, voice, organ, and pipe organ while teaching privately in NYC. www.aminaclaudinemyers.com




RELATED STORIES

1
Video: WATER FOR ELEPHANTS Company Gets Ready for Broadway Photo
Video: WATER FOR ELEPHANTS Company Gets Ready for Broadway

In this video, watch as the company of Water for Elephants meets the press ahead of the start of previews on Broadway.

2
Video: ALADDINs Michael James Scott Kicks Off Black History Month at Disney World Photo
Video: ALADDIN's Michael James Scott Kicks Off Black History Month at Disney World

Earlier this week, Broadway star and Orlando native Michael James Scott kicked off Walt Disney World Resort’s Black History Month celebration as the grand marshal in a magical parade at Magic Kingdom Park. 

3
MY SONS A QUEER (BUT WHAT CAN YOU DO?) Postpones Broadway Run Photo
MY SON'S A QUEER (BUT WHAT CAN YOU DO?) Postpones Broadway Run

BroadwayWorld has learned that My Son’s A Queer (But What Can You Do?) has been postponed to next Broadway season instead of this spring as previously announced.

4
Photos: First Look at Darren Criss & Evan Rachel Wood in LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS Photo
Photos: First Look at Darren Criss & Evan Rachel Wood in LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS

Check out new production images of Evan Rachel Wood as Audrey, and Darren Criss as Seymour in the three-time Best Musical Revival Award-winning production of LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS.

More Hot Stories For You

Video: Boy George Sings Culture Club Songs as Part of MOULIN ROUGE! MegaMixVideo: Boy George Sings Culture Club Songs as Part of MOULIN ROUGE! MegaMix
Kristin Chenoweth-Led THE QUEEN OF VERSAILLES Will Have Pre-Broadway Run in Boston This SummerKristin Chenoweth-Led THE QUEEN OF VERSAILLES Will Have Pre-Broadway Run in Boston This Summer
This Week's New Classifieds- Jobs in Stage Management, Finance, and MoreThis Week's New Classifieds- Jobs in Stage Management, Finance, and More
Kwame Kwei-Armah Will Step Down From the Young Vic; Final Season Lineup Revealed!Kwame Kwei-Armah Will Step Down From the Young Vic; Final Season Lineup Revealed!

Videos

WATER FOR ELEPHANTS Company Gets Ready for Broadway Video
WATER FOR ELEPHANTS Company Gets Ready for Broadway
ALADDIN's Michael James Scott Kicks Off Black History Month at Disney World Video
ALADDIN's Michael James Scott Kicks Off Black History Month at Disney World
Character Breakdown: APPROPRIATE Cast Unpacks Their Roles Video
Character Breakdown: APPROPRIATE Cast Unpacks Their Roles
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central A SIGN OF THE TIMES
SWEENEY TODD
DOUBT
Ticket Central TICKET DISCOUNTS
BACK TO THE FUTURE: THE MUSICAL
DAYS OF WINE AND ROSES

Recommended For You