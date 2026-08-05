ROMEO & JULIET to Open at Homebrewed Theatre Company

Homebrewed Theatre Company will present Romeo and Juliet by William Shakespeare. From the company that brought you the Daughters with Daggers trilogy comes one of Shakespeare's classic works that's equal parts comedy, tragedy, and love story. The show runs August 13th, 14th, 15th, 20th, 21st and 22nd at Stone-E-Lea Golf Course in Attleboro, MA. Tickets are $20 and can be purchased at homebrewedtheatre.com or at the event.

Boston local and resident company member, David Livingston, brings one of Shakespeare's most famous works to life this summer on the outdoor stage. With his refreshing direction, David presents the classic love story of star-crossed lovers complete with laughter, tragedy, and exciting stage combat that will thrill audiences of all ages.

The cast features George Karolemeas (Brockton, MA) as Romeo, Angelina Damiani (Brockton, MA) as Juliet, Olivia Amaral (Weymouth, MA) as the Nurse, Chris Perrotti (Sparta, NJ) as Friar Laurence, Lucien DiMarzio (Warren, MA) as Benvolio, Luke Sylvester (Swansea, MA) as Mercutio, Shaina Dunn (Quincy, MA) as Tybalt, Frank Dixon (Attleboro, MA) as Lord Capulet/Montague, Jess O'Brien (Millis, MA) as Lady Capulet/Montague, Emily Hathaway (Fall River, MA) as Paris, and Nick Maturo (Weymouth, MA) as Prince.

ABOUT ROMEO AND JULIET

Romeo & Juliet follows two young lovers from rival families, the Montagues and the Capulets, whose growing affection for each other unfolds amid tension and conflict in their city. Despite the obstacles posed by their families' rivalry, Romeo and Juliet form a deep bond and navigate the challenges of love, loyalty, and secrecy. The story explores themes of love, fate, and the consequences of longstanding enmity, highlighting how personal relationships are affected by social and familial pressures.

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