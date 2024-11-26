ROMEO + JULIET, OTHELLO, and More Selected For J.P. Morgan's 2025 NextList

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



J.P. Morgan has unveiled its NextList2025, spotlighting four Broadway productions that are set to open in the coming year. This year's list is the most expansive yet, celebrating the intersection of classic storytelling, acclaimed actors and modern innovation on the Broadway stage.

“The J.P. Morgan NextList2025 embodies our passion for discovery and our unwavering commitment to enriching our clients' lives through sharing transformative ideas and experiences,” said Darin Oduyoye, Chief Communications Officer of J.P. Morgan Asset & Wealth Management. “This thoughtfully curated collection delves into cutting-edge concepts in technology, entrepreneurship, art and entertainment, offering fresh insights and perspectives from some of the world's most esteemed authors, leaders and creatives.”

J.P. Morgan client advisors from around the world contributed more than 1,000 recommendations for NextList2025. The selections have been meticulously reviewed to ensure they are timely, high quality and possess global appeal. The final list includes 10 experiences consisting of four Broadway shows, two wineries and four museums; 10 new and noteworthy books; and two Innovation Spotlights.



Here are the four Broadway productions featured on NextList2025:

Romeo + Juliet

Shakespeare is back on the Broadway stage in 2025 with a bold reinvention of the classic tragedy about an iconic pair of star-crossed lovers hurtling toward their inescapable fates. Directed by Tony Award-winner Sam Gold and featuring music by Grammy Award-winner Jack Antonoff, Romeo + Juliet stars the entertainment industry's next generation—Kit Connor (Netflix's Heartstopper) and Rachel Zegler (West Side Story). By offering an insightful look at the hope of youth and the next generation, Romeo + Juliet highlights the enduring power of love and the tragic consequences of a divided society.

“This groundbreaking production reimagines the timeless tragedy of ‘Romeo and Juliet' through a contemporary lens, offering a fresh and captivating perspective,” said Oduyoye. “With visionary direction by Sam Gold and an innovative score by Jack Antonoff, the show breathes new life into Shakespeare's classic. Featuring the dynamic talents of Kit Connor and Rachael Zeiger, this reinterpretation promises to be a mesmerizing experience that captivates audiences of all ages.”

Othello

Two of the most acclaimed actors working today come together for an epic reinvention of William Shakespeare's timeless tragedy. This February, the highly anticipated Broadway revival of Othello will star Tony Award-winner and Academy Award-winner Denzel Washington in the title role, and Tony Award-nominee and Academy Award-nominee Jake Gyllenhaal as his nemesis, Iago. A story of trust, envy and the devastating consequences of betrayal, Othello, directed by Tony Award-winner Kenny Leon, endures as a cautionary tale for anyone whose ego gets ahead of their conscience. Delving into the destructive power of jealousy and deceit, this classic continues to offer relevant and profound insights into the human condition.



“Prepare to be immersed in a world where the past and present seamlessly intertwine, delivering a theatrical experience that is both profoundly thought-provoking and deeply tragic,” said Oduyoye. “With the commanding presence of Denzel Washington and Jake Gyllenhaal, under the masterful direction of Kenny Leon, this production is set to revitalize Shakespeare's ‘Othello' on the Broadway stage. Audiences will witness a powerful exploration of jealousy, betrayal and the human condition, making this a must-see event that resonates with contemporary relevance.”

Buena Vista Social Club

Following an electrifyingly successful Off-Broadway run, Buena Vista Social Club is gearing up for its Broadway debut, bringing the infectious energy of Cuban music straight to the heart of New York. Inspired by the Grammy-winning album of the same name, this show takes audiences back to Havana in the 1950s, blending classic Afro-Cuban rhythms with a Modern Stage experience. With its vibrant music, stunning choreography and intergenerational story of legacy, this production is sure to generate continued buzz when it hits.

“Buena Vista Social Club's Broadway debut is set to dazzle with its dynamic celebration of Cuban culture,” Oduyoye said. “This production masterfully combines the timeless allure of 1950s Havana with a modern theatrical flair, offering a captivating journey through music, dance and storytelling. Audiences will be enchanted by the dynamic Afro-Cuban rhythms and the compelling narrative that have already won hearts Off-Broadway, now poised to make a lasting impression in New York.”

Good Night, and Good Luck

George Clooney makes his much-anticipated Broadway debut as Edward R. Murrow in Good Night, and Good Luck, a gripping historical drama penned by Clooney and Grant Heslov. Based on the Academy Award-nominated film, the play chronicles Murrow's clash with Senator Joseph McCarthy during the 1950s' Red Scare. Directed by Tony Award-winner David Cromer, this powerful production delves into the enduring themes of justice and integrity.

“With George Clooney taking center stage as the iconic Edward R. Murrow, ‘Good Night, and Good Luck' promises to be a theatrical tour de force,” said Oduyoye. “Clooney's commanding presence and nuanced performance will bring a new depth to this story of courage and conviction, set against the backdrop of one of America's most turbulent eras. Under the expert direction of David Cromer, this production is poised to captivate audiences with its compelling exploration of truth and resilience.”

Explore the full NextList2025 at jpmorgan.com/nextlist for a journey through the forefront of innovation and culture.