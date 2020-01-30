ROGER WATERS: THIS IS NOT A DRILL Announces Second NYC Show

Due to overwhelming demand, the Roger Waters: This Is Not A Drill tour has announced a 2nd show in New York City on August 6, 2020 at Madison Square Garden. Tickets for the August 5 and August 6 New York City dates go on sale Friday, January 31 at 10:00am ET. To purchase tickets and for additional tour information, please visit RogerWaters.com

This Is Not A Drill will play 31 cities across the US and Canada. Challenging, thought-provoking, the tour continues Waters' message of Love and will be for the first time, In The Round.

This tour marks Waters' return to the US following his extraordinary performances at the 2016 Desert Trip music festival and his worldwide Us + Them tour in 2017 and 2018.

Roger Waters: This Is Not A Drill is promoted by AEG Presents' Concerts West.




