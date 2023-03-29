Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

RISK! Live Show Comes to Caveat in April

The performance is on Thursday, April 27.

Mar. 29, 2023  
RISK! is a live show and podcast where people tell true stories they never thought they'd dare to share in public.

Join Kevin Allison and a fantastic crew of storytellers for RISK!'s true storytelling show, presented live in person and online!

Kevin Allison Presents RISK! live show in New York

Show date: Thursday, April 27.

Where to watch: Live in NYC at Caveat, 21 A Clinton Street, New York, NY 10002 | TIckets: $18 adv, $20 door

Or watch the livestream via Stellar from anywhere in the world | Tickets: $15

Showtime: 9:30 PM ET (6:30 PM PT or check what time this is in your local timezone.)

To purchase tickets: https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2233610®id=&articlelink=http%3A%2F%2Frisk-show.com%2Ftour?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1

RISK! is a live show and podcast where people tell true stories they never thought they'd dare to share in public, hosted by Kevin Allison of the legendary TV sketch comedy troupe, The State. The award-winning live show happens monthly in New York and Los Angeles and has featured people like Sarah Silverman, Trevor Noah, Bowen Yang, Marc Maron, Aisha Tyler, Margaret Cho and more, dropping the act and showing a side of themselves we've never seen before. The weekly RISK! podcast gets over one million downloads each month.

Hosted by Kevin Allison

Stories by Calvin S. Cato, Nate Runkel, Vicky Kuperman & T Bernace´




