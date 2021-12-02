RHAPSODY M By Dennis Yueh-Yeh Li to Have Reading at the Voyage Theater

Voyage Theater Company will present a staged reading of RHAPSODY M, written and directed by Dennis Yueh-Yeh Li, on Saturday, December 11 at 3PM and at 7PM, as part of its PARTS UNKNOWN Play Reading Series. Seating is very limited, so please RSVP here to guarantee admission. The performance, in Mandarin with English subtitles, will run approximately 90 minutes with no intermission.

There will be a screening of a short documentary film following the reading. The documentary interviews three different individuals in Queens (Astoria, Elmhurst, and Flushing) about their reflections on the journey of integrating into American culture.

The show features Teigen Ang-Horowitz, Leo Yu-Ning Chang, Chun Cho, Shan Y Chuang, Julia Gu, Joanna Hu, Sonny Lee, Wing Lo, Nancy Yao Maasbach, Charles Pang, Miguel Sutedjo, and Xiao. Stage directions will be read by Joanna Hu. Stage management is by Yuchen Lin.

In RHAPSODY M, passengers of the Chinese diaspora on the M train from Queens to Manhattan reveal their journeys and relationships through intimate scenes and exchanges. When the train arrives at the Myrtle Avenue/Broadway station, a group of Chinese-American millennials board the car with protest signs and banners, triggering a clash between generations.

This staged reading is made possible in part by the Queens Council on the Arts with public funds from the New York City Department of Cultural Affairs in partnership with the City Council.

Originally from Taiwan, Dennis works as a director, playwright, performer, and performance artist. His works explore sexuality and power structure. Dennis is especially interested in adapting rarely produced modern classics by connecting them with current sociopolitical phenomenon and issues. He has worked with The Living Theatre and is an alumnus of the New York Directing Fellowship of Drama League and the Institute Fellowship of Target Margin Theater. Dennis is also a member of Lincoln Center Theater Directors Lab. Currently, he works on the team of the artistic director of the newly founded Al Límite Collective. Dennis earned his MA in Performance Studies from New York University.

www.dennisyuehyehli.com

Voyage Theatre Company presents new and unheralded plays and playwrights from around the world, creating opportunities for collaboration between theater-makers of diverse cultures and disciplines. We serve our local community in New York City through professional productions, educational programming, internships, and discounted tickets for students and seniors. We present plays in multiple languages, and work in partnership with other non-profit organizations to broaden perspectives and build greater cultural equity across communities. voyagetheatercompany.org

Parts Unknown Play Reading Series is made possible in part with public funds from Creative Engagement, supported by New York State Council on the Arts with the support of Governor Kathy Hochul and administered by Lower Manhattan Cultural Council. This program is supported, in part, by public funds from the New York City Department of Cultural Affairs in partnership with the City Council.