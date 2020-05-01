R&H Movie Night Returns With Lincoln Center Theater's THE KING AND I Starring Kelli O'Hara and Ken Watanabe

R&H Movie Night returns on Friday, May 8th at 8PM ET with a live viewing party of Rodgers and Hammerstein's The King and I, starring Tony Award-winner Kelli O'Hara (Anna Leonowens), Ken Watanabe (The King),Tony Award-winner Ruthie Ann Miles (Lady Thiang), Dean John-Wilson (Lun Tha) and Na-Young Jeon (Tuptim). The viewing party will be hosted by The Rodgers & Hammerstein Organization and BroadwayHD, in association with Trafalgar Entertainment.

Available for free on BroadwayHD, the premier streaming service for live theater, the West End production can be streamed in North America on Friday, May 8th by visiting THIS LINK. Captured by Trafalgar Releasing during its 2018 run in the West End at The London Palladium Theatre, the Lincoln Center Theater production of Rodgers & Hammerstein's The King and I will be available to stream for free for 48 hours following the live viewing party on Broadway HD.

While the film is free for everyone to enjoy, those participating in the live viewing party are encouraged to support industry professionals impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic by making a tax-deductible donation to The Actors Fund, by visiting www.ActorsFund.org/TheKingAndI.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You