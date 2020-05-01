R&H Movie Night Returns With Lincoln Center Theater's THE KING AND I Starring Kelli O'Hara and Ken Watanabe
R&H Movie Night returns on Friday, May 8th at 8PM ET with a live viewing party of Rodgers and Hammerstein's The King and I, starring Tony Award-winner Kelli O'Hara (Anna Leonowens), Ken Watanabe (The King),Tony Award-winner Ruthie Ann Miles (Lady Thiang), Dean John-Wilson (Lun Tha) and Na-Young Jeon (Tuptim). The viewing party will be hosted by The Rodgers & Hammerstein Organization and BroadwayHD, in association with Trafalgar Entertainment.
Available for free on BroadwayHD, the premier streaming service for live theater, the West End production can be streamed in North America on Friday, May 8th by visiting THIS LINK. Captured by Trafalgar Releasing during its 2018 run in the West End at The London Palladium Theatre, the Lincoln Center Theater production of Rodgers & Hammerstein's The King and I will be available to stream for free for 48 hours following the live viewing party on Broadway HD.
While the film is free for everyone to enjoy, those participating in the live viewing party are encouraged to support industry professionals impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic by making a tax-deductible donation to The Actors Fund, by visiting www.ActorsFund.org/TheKingAndI.
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
As part of College Board's AP Master Class series, Lin-Manuel Miranda will be guest lecturing AP US History this Friday (5/1) at 12:00pm ET.... (read more)
BroadwayWorld Announces NEXT ON STAGE Singing Competition
Entries now open! BroadwayWorld announced today the launch of BROADWAY'S NEXT ON STAGE a?' a new, online musical theatre singing competition for stude... (read more)
VIDEO: Katharine McPhee and Jeremy Jordan Sing 'You Matter to Me' From WAITRESS
Katharine McPhee and Jeremy Jordan have taken to Twitter to share a video of themselves singing 'You Matter to Me' from Waitress.... (read more)
VIDEOS: Patti LuPone Talks GYPSY, Getting Kicked Out of Prince's Club, the Broadway Shutdown, and More on WATCH WHAT HAPPENS LIVE
Patti LuPone made an appearance on Watch What Happens Live last night, April 27!... (read more)
Actress and Singer India Adams Dies at 93
BroadwayWorld is saddened to report that India Adams, whose long career as a singer and actress spanned nearly seven decades, died Saturday, April 25t... (read more)
Updated: Which 2020 Theatre Awards Are On? The Full List!
While the theatre community continues to adjust to a spring without Broadway, what would have been the 2020 Awards season approaches... with some majo... (read more)