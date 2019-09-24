RENT's Daphne Rubin-Vega Joins KATY KEENE

Deadline reports that Daphne Rubin-Vega will play a major recurring role on "Katy Keene," an upcoming "Riverdale" spinoff from The CW.

Rubin-Vega will play Luisa, who's described as a doting mother, a former Rockette and now owner, with her husband Luis, of a bodega in Washington Heights. She supports her son Jorge's ambitions to make it on Broadway, but doesn't know about his drag alter ego, Ginger. Jonny Beauchamp will play Jorge/Ginger, and is expected to perform a musical number in every episode.

On "Katy Keene," Jorge is a Broadway hopeful by day and, as Ginger, a drag performer by night. When his Broadway dreams begin to fizzle - he is, he says, "too gay for Broadway" - he's encouraged by Katy to make the audition rounds not as Jorge but as Ginger.

Rubin-Vega recently finished filming the upcoming feature film edition of "In The Heights." She's best known for originating the role of Mimi in both the Off-Broadway and the Broadway production of "Rent." Most recently, she starred on Broadway in "A Streetcar Named Desire."

Read the original story on Deadline.





