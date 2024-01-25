REEFER MADNESS: THE MUSICAL Will Return to Los Angeles For a 25th Anniversary Production

REEFER MADNESS: THE MUSICAL Will Return to Los Angeles For a 25th Anniversary Production

Reefer Madness: The Musical will soon return to Los Angeles to celebrate its 25th anniversary. Christian Campbell, who originated the role of Jimmy Harper in the musical, revealed to The Messenger that he will serve as a producer on the upcoming production.

"I talked to Kristen [Bell] about a month and a half ago, and I've talked with writers [Kevin Murphy and Dan Studney] almost daily now because I'm going to produce, not act in, but I'm going to produce Reefer Madness: The Musical in LA for the 25th anniversary this year," he said.

He also revealed that tickets to this production will also include access to the Reefer Den, which is located at The Whitley on Hollywood Boulevard, six blocks from where the original show ran.

Campbell describes the Reefer Den as a "postmodern jukebox kind of thing, all rotating artists and a house band as well. And then the outdoor space is going to be the Victory Garden."

Campbell is producing with wife America Olivo, as well as Murphy, Studney and original stage director Andy Fickman. Spencer Liff will direct the musical.

The production is set to debut in early May, with auditions beginning in February.

Read the original story on The Messenger.

About Reefer Madness the Musical

Reefer Madness is a musical satire of the 1936 propaganda film and cult classic Reefer Madness that opened in Los Angeles in 1998. The book and lyrics were written by Kevin Murphy and the book and music by Dan Studney.

Directed by Andy Fickman, it was initially shown at the Hudson Theater on Santa Monica Boulevard in Los Angeles. The Off-Broadway production ran from September 15 to October 28, 2001, at the Variety Arts Theatre.

Rodgers and Hammerstein Theatricals now administers the stock/amateur rights, and the show has been produced by local theater groups in several cities, including Long Island, Toronto, Seattle, Philadelphia, Charleston, Sacramento, Raleigh, Norfolk, Minneapolis, and London. The 2008 production at the Studio Theater in Washington, D.C. won two Helen Hayes Awards, for directing and outstanding Resident Production.



