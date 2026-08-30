RAIDERS OF THE LOCAL ADVENTURE To Return To Central Park

Grab your fedora, secure any national documents, and put on that necklace that may or may not have come from Sir Francis Drake himself. Raiders of the Local Adventure is back in Central Park for performances on September 5 and 6, inviting audiences to join an interactive expedition.

Part immersive adventure, part comedy, and part unapologetic spoof of classic adventure movies, Raiders of the Local Adventure sends audiences exploring through Central Park as they follow cryptic clues, uncover secrets, and attempt to survive an expedition that is almost certainly more hilarious than it is dangerous.

Each audience member takes on the role of an adventurer on an expedition. But no need to come as a character, just be yourself! Audience members will assist the Adventuring Archeological Society in their pursuit of a lost artifact by solving clues and riddles, making choices, and lending occasional moral support.

The expedition of Raiders of the Local Adventure takes about an hour, with some optional additional time for especially intrepid explorers. Do note that as an expedition, the journey consists of walking on both paved and unpaved trails with moderate inclines. We highly recommend wearing comfortable shoes and planning accordingly. The expedition may also get rescheduled due to inclement weather. In this event, we will reach out to all explorers by noon on the day of the experience.

Raiders of the Local Adventure is created by Connor Wahrman, Nick Orvis, Andrew Agress, and Becky Ho.

Performances run September 5-7. Tickets can be purchased here.

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