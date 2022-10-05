Queens Theatre Announces THE THREE MUSKETEERS, ROMEO & JULIET, and More in 34th Season Lineup 

Queens Theatre (QT) has announced its 34th season lineup. The new season, which will extend from October 2022 to May 2023 will launch with exciting productions including a new adaptation of the swashbuckling adventure The Three Musketeers and the enduring tale of star-crossed lovers Romeo and Juliet by The Acting Company and feature a diverse array of affordable programming, including theatre, dance, special events, and family shows.

"What I love about the season is its fullness. Whether our community members are looking for joyful family shows, dance that makes your heart beat faster, or thought-provoking and timely works of theater, they'll find it," said Taryn Sacramone, Executive Director of Queens Theatre. "After the past couple of years, I think we all have an appreciation for how uniquely enriching it is to experience live performances. To be in an audience with friends, loved ones, and total strangers - laughing or tearing up or clapping together - it's good for the soul. That's what's ahead of us this year and it will be beautiful."

Schedule at a Glance:

The Three Musketeers - Limited Engagement!

A New Adaption by The Acting Company

Directed by Kent Gash

Adapted by Kirsten Childs

Saturday, Oct. 15th - 8:00 PM

Sunday, October 16th - 3:00 PM

Tickets: $25 - $35, 4 for $90

The Acting Company presents the first public performances of a new adaptation of the classic tale, which draws inspiration from an astonishing secret-that Dumas' father, General Alex Dumas, was the highest-ranking person of color in a Western military until our own time.

Romeo and Juliet by William Shakespeare - One Night Only!

A New Production by The Acting Company

Directed by Leah C. Gardiner

Friday, Oct. 14th, 8:00 PM - One Night Only!

Tickets: $25 - $35, 4 for $90

The Acting Company's fresh production breathes new life into the enduring and iconic love story, complete with gorgeous costumes and music, enchanting parties, moonlit nights, dank graveyards, and blood-strewn streets.

We Will Never Reach The Shore

A New Play Written by Tim J. Lord

Saturday, Oct. 22nd, 8:00pm - FREE; Donation Suggested

Adapted from Euripides' The Phoenician Women. The twin sons of Oedipus have come of age and are fighting each other for the control of Thebes. Thrust into the heart of this tinderbox is a group of Phoenician women. Fleeing war and upheaval in their home country, they have come to Thebes seeking refuge among their distant relatives only to find themselves caught between the brothers' indomitable wills and subsequently forced to choose a side. Family strife builds to all-out war where ultimately the innocent pay the price.

Classical Kids Fair

Sunday, Oct. 23rd, 1:00-4:00PM, FREE; Reservations Not Required

WQXR is heading to Queens for a Classical Kids Fair at the Queens Theatre! Families can experience live performances, an instrument petting zoo, arts and crafts, radio and dance workshops, and more!

Parsons Dance

Saturday, Oct. 29th, 2:00 PM, 8:00 PM

Tickets: $25 - $35, 4 for $90

Known for its energized, athletic, and joyous style, Parsons Dance is internationally renowned for creating and performing contemporary American dance. Their bold ensemble work and movement has solidified them as one of the world's leading dance companies. Parsons Dance is always a Queens Theatre favorite that is sure to thrill audiences with their effortless movement and stunning dancers.

Queens World Film Festival

Tuesday, Nov. 1st

Wednesday, Nov. 2nd

Films and ticket information: https://queensworldfilmfestival.org/

The Annual Queens World Film Festival returns to Queens Theatre for Opening Night with an exciting roster of short films celebrating the best in Indie Cinema from around the world and around the corner. Join local and international filmmakers, the Queens World Founders and Board Members, community leaders, neighbors, friends and supporters for a pre-show toast, the film and a post screening Q&A to help kick off the weeklong and borough wide festival.

Debate: Baldwin vs. Buckley - Very Limited Seating!

A Production by the american vicarious

Friday, Nov. 11th, 8:00 PM

Saturday, Nov. 12th, 3:00 PM, 8:00 PM

Tickets: $20

"Unmissable!" - Vulture

"Highbrow/Brilliant" - The Approval Matrix, New York Magazine

"Is the American Dream at the expense of the American Negro?"

This was the topic of the historic 1965 televised debate between intellectual heavyweights, James Baldwin and William F. Buckley Jr. This historic clash reveals the deep roots and lasting legacy of racial conflict that continues to haunt America.

the american vicarious is committed to exploring the uniting and dividing principles that constitute our contemporary American moment, and Debate: Baldwin vs. Buckley is an ideal vehicle to use the long lens of history to have an immediate conversation. Restaged live for a strictly limited engagement.

In the Year of the Boar and Jackie Robinson

A Honolulu Theatre For Youth (HTY) Production

Sunday, Nov. 13th, 1:00 PM, 3:00 PM

Tickets: $18, 4 for $60

Follow Shirley Temple Wong, and her family as they move from China to the United States in 1947, the year Jackie Robinson was breaking records and assumptions. Told through humor and rich multimedia staging, In the Year of the Boar and Jackie Robinson celebrates the bravery and sacrifice of those who bring new perspectives to our country.

??The Lightning Thief

A TheatreWorksUSA Production

Sunday, Dec. 4th, 1:00 PM, 3:00 PM

Tickets: $18, 4 for $60

Adapted from the book The Lightning Thief by Rick Riordan, this show welcomes audiences to join Percy Jackson, a student who can't help getting into trouble, on a journey to find and return Zeus's stolen master lightning bolt and bring peace to a warring Mount Olympus.

Calpulli Mexican Dance Company's Navidad: A Mexican-American Christmas

Saturday, Dec. 10th, 8:00 PM

Sunday, Dec. 11th, 3:00 PM

Tickets: $25 - $35, 4 for $90

Navidad: A Mexican-American Christmas focuses on a young person caught between two worlds-their family's past in Mexico and their present life in New York City. Through a dream, this youngster attempts to bring the two cultures together where Aztec-inspired dance is performed to Christmas carols, and Mariachi music melds with Tschaikowsky.

Cenicienta: A Bilingual Cinderella Story - A Glass Half Full Theatre Production

Sunday, Jan. 22nd - 1:00 PM, 3:00 PM

Tickets: $18, 4 for $60

Ten-year-old Belinda recreates the classic tale of Cinderella using everyday objects like teapots and napkins while in the basement preparing for a party upstairs. Glass Half Full Theatre from Austin, Texas, presents its award-winning "story within a story" using puppetry, Spanish, and English. As Belinda confronts her stepmother and stepsisters, she'll learn to embrace her love of poetry and stand up for herself.

School of American Ballet

Presented by the School of American Ballet

Sunday, Feb. 26th, 1:00 PM, 3:00 PM

FREE; Reservations open December 13th.

Have you ever wondered how ballerinas dance on their toes? Or how dancers turn without getting dizzy? Learn the answers to those questions and more during this family-friendly performance featuring excerpts from famous ballets including The Sleeping Beauty, Swan Lake and The Nutcracker.

Advanced students from the School of American Ballet and faculty member Katrina Killian offer a sneak peek inside the classroom to see how students train to become professional ballet dancers. Guests of all ages are invited to learn a few steps right from their seats! This hour-long presentation is an enchanting introduction to the art of classical ballet.

Appropriate for ages 4 and up.

Latin Dance & Culture Fiesta

Friday, Mar. 31st - Sunday, April 1

Three days of dynamic events and performances celebrating Latin artistry and culture. The event will feature performances by some of New York City's most renowned Latin presenters. Ticket information and full lineup to be announced Spring 2023

El Otro Oz

A TheatreWorks USA Production

Sunday, April 2nd, 1:00 PM, 3:00 PM

Tickets: $18, 4 for $60

This bilingual musical and New York Times Critic's Pic returns in a reimagined production! Click your heels together tres veces and take a transformative journey with this salsa, merengue, and Mexican folk-infused musical inspired by The Wizard of Oz.

Eight Tales of Pedro

A play with music

by Mark-Eugene Garcia

Music by Luis D'Elias

Directed by Rodrigo Bolaños

Friday, April 21st - Sunday May 7th

Tickets: $20, 4 for $75

Eight Tales of Pedro begins in 17th Century Mexico, as Pedro and his companion travel from a small port town into the fabled Veracuz, telling stories while following Pedro's one true love. Meanwhile, in the present day, in a van full of Mexican immigrants, Peter crosses a border into an unfamiliar country, while his companions tell him stories to chase away his fears. The two storytellers risk everything, as their lives and plots intertwine.

Back to MOMIX

Saturday, May 6th, 2:00 PM, 8:00 PM

Sunday, May 7th, 3:00 PM

Tickets: $25 - $35

"A whirl of bodies spinning illusions!" The New York Times.

Known internationally for presenting work of exceptional inventiveness and physical beauty, MOMIX is a company of dancer-illusionists under the direction of Moses Pendleton. In addition to stage performances world-wide, MOMIX has worked in film and television.

For over thirty years, MOMIX has astounded international audiences with little more than light, shadow, props, and the human body. Their unique work has captivated stage, screen and television audiences. Athletic dance, riveting music, outrageous costumes, inventive props and pure talent combine to create a riveting multimedia experience.

The MAGIC of Bill Blagg - LIVE!

Saturday, May 13th - 7:00PM

Sunday, May 14th - 4:00PM

Tickets: $25-$35, 4 for $90 with code 4FOR90

"Unbelievable!" - USA Today

"Absolutely Incredible!" - Chicago Tribune

The MAGIC of BILL BLAGG LIVE! tour comes to Queens Theatre for one weekend only! Critics and audiences alike rave about Bill's interactive magic & jaw-dropping illusions that will have you rubbing your eyes in disbelief. Blagg's show combines his mind-blowing magical talents along with his trademark off-the-cuff personality to take you on a magical journey you'll never forget! You'll witness objects float in mid-air, vanish in the blink of an eye and so much more! The MAGIC of BILL BLAGG LIVE! is more than a magic show, it's an interactive magic experience!

COVID-19 Safety Protocols

As of April 30, 2022, the proof of vaccine requirement at Queens Theatre has been lifted. Queens

Theatre strongly recommends that audience members wear masks, though they are no longer required. Queens Theatre reserves the right to amend and adjust its policies at any time in response to local COVID transmission levels and requirements by local, state, and federal government agencies. Queens Theatre is proud to offer free at home COVID-19 tests during our box office hours. Community members can come to the Theater Tuesday-Friday between 12:00pm-6:00pm and pick up up to 10 tests. for more information visit https://queenstheatre.org/covid-protocol/.

Accessibility

Queens Theatre is dedicated to ensuring that our programming is accessible. Queens

Theatre's entrance, all three of Queens Theatre's performance spaces, and restrooms are

wheelchair accessible. Parking is located directly next to Queens Theatre's building, and Access-A-

Ride drops off and picks up patrons at the front entrance. ASL Interpretation, Audio Description and Open Captioning is frequently offered at performances - information is on our website.

For more details or questions, email:Access@QueensTheatre.org.



About Queens Theatre

Queens Theatre (QT) is a performing arts center located in Flushing Meadows Corona Park, Queens, NY. Its mission is to provide high-quality performances and programs that are accessible to the residents of Queens, the most diverse county in the nation. The Theatre's work reflects and celebrates its community. QT presents dance companies, produces, presents, and develops new works of theatre, family programming, community engagement events and initiatives, and offers a range of education programs onsite, in schools and in senior centers. In 2016, QT launched, and has since expanded, Theatre For All (TFA), a ground-breaking initiative to advance the inclusion of disabled people in the performing arts. Since COVID-19, QT has produced a range of digital programming -, as well as outdoor performances in Flushing Meadows Corona Park and at Corona Plaza. During the 2021-2022 Season, Queens Theatre reopened its doors to the public, and resumed presenting and producing a range of performances.

