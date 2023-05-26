Queens Rising Gallery Show Announces Artist Offerings For QUEENS SEEN: WHAT ARTISTS ARE CREATING

Queens Rising, in partnership with Culture Lab LIC, is producing Queens Seen: What Artists are Creating in the World's Borough.

This gallery show will highlight a variety of work intended to show the brilliance, creativity, and beauty of some of the visual art happening in Queens. Submissions were open to any artist living or working in Queens, and the jury was composed of Phil Ballman, Amy G. Simon, Louise Weinberg, Ann Margaret O'Connor, and Julia Del Palacio. The show will be curated by Queens artist Karen Dimit. Bios included below.

Over 110 artists submitted their works, and over 520 individual works were assessed.

Karen Dimit said, "The Culture Lab gallery team and I were thrilled with the overwhelming call-to-artists response for Queens Rising's first visual arts production. The high volume of quality works in a variety of voices, mediums and styles, made the task of the jurors daunting. They did a terrific job, and have shaped a beautiful and compelling multi-cultural, multi-media show of Queens-based artists responding to their community and environment in both direct and subtle ways. We can't wait to give the rest of the world a glimpse into what artists are creating in the "World's Borough"!"

Queens Seen will open on June 1st, and all are invited to the opening reception from 6:00pm to 9:00pm. The exhibition will close on July 2nd. Gallery hours are Thursday-Friday from 5:00pm-9:00pm and Saturday and Sunday from 2:00pm to 9:00pm.

Artists and their accepted works are listed below:

Willy Airaldi - Rockaway Boardwalk Before Sandy

Noah Bassman - The Marsh

Bugzdale (Anthony Jackson) - 1.Manuel Ellis, Donnie Sanders, Breonna Taylor; 2. Daniel Prude,

Xiangyun Chen - 1. Beacon, New York; 2. Ridgewood, New York

Ann Cofta - 1. Cityscape with Smokestacks and Two Towers; 2. Cityscape with Smokestacks and Water Tower

Dawn DeVito - 1. Blue Monday; 2. Hot Child in the City

Anthony Duque - Sadder and Somber (Vibe alone)

Karen Fitzgerald - 1. Star Field 2; 2. Matter Unfolding

Linda Ganjian - Home Altar

Tina Glavan - Offering You A New Life

Jardley Jean-Louis - Heritage

Veronica Lawlor - 1. The Site; 2. Cross Beams

Grant Hao-Wei Lin - Daily Personal Reflection Time

Margaret McCarthy - 1. Touch Up; 2. Ghosts; 3. Ghosts 2; 4. From My Studio - Ghosts 3

Richard Meyer - 1. Reaching For The Light; 2. Folk Singer. The long tradition of social justice; 3. Generations. Hope for the future.

Ged Merino - Self portrait

Cristián Pietrapiana - 1. Superman; 2. Silence Is Violence

Helen Quinn - 1. Floating World of the 7 Train: High Noon

Ellie Reynoso De La Rosa - Food for the Witches

Daniel Roberts - Tender and Cruel

Santiago Rodriguez - 1. Justinian and Theodora; 2. NYC Legends; 3. Saint Mac Miller

Jennifer Saftler - 1. Shutting Out the Noise; 2. Untitled (woman crouched in a square within a square); 3. The Townhouse; 4. Time Machine

Nelson Host Santiago - Start with her

Celia Luz Santos - 1. We're In This Together; 2. Once Upon a Tram; 3. Bridge To Forbidden Land

Elinore Schnurr - 1. Walk; 2. Cafe on Bedford Street II; 3. Blue Fin xxI; 4. TKTS

James Seffens - 1. The Old Pier; 2. Frosty Morning

Elizabeth Sheehan - Concrete Canyon

Minshik Shin - 1. Very Important Peoples At My Home; 2. he Dream Of The First Day; 3. Writings My Artistic Wishing

Josh Steinbauer - 1. Portrait of a Book Report: Amber Scorah; 2. Portrait of a Book Report: Olivia Laing In Conversation with Lewis Hyde

Susan Varo - York College

Ian Zdatny - 1. Border Wall; 2. Expanding Mandala; 3. Cloud Screen; 4. Bridge Screen

Culture Lab LIC is a non-profit organization, recognized as a 501(c)(3), with the aim of being the central hub for arts and culture in Western Queens. The organization is committed to showcasing a diverse range of local, national, and international art across all artistic genres. In addition to presenting art, Culture Lab LIC also focuses on supporting New York artists and other non-profit organizations by offering them space, resources, and fostering a sense of community.

The organization operates out of a converted warehouse spanning 12,000 square feet donated by the Plaxall family. Within this space, Culture Lab LIC houses two fine art galleries, an 80-seat theater, classroom space, an expansive 18,000 square foot outdoor venue, and a vibrant residency program.

One of the primary objectives of Culture Lab LIC is to make high-quality art accessible to the community it serves. By providing rehearsal, performance, and exhibition spaces, the organization strives to create opportunities for local artists to showcase their work and connect with audiences. Additionally, Culture Lab LIC's residency program supports artists by offering them dedicated time and space to develop their creative practices.

Karen Kettering Dimit, Curator, co-founded the LIC Arts Open, a multi-day arts festival in Long Island City, Queens. In addition to curating many exhibitions for the festival over its 10 years, she has curated and juried large multi-media national exhibitions for galleries, colleges and organizations. Most recently, Ms. Dimit co-curated the Sculptors Guild group show at CultureLab in LIC, Queens. Ms. Dimit was also the Chair of the Sculpture Division at the Pen and Brush for many years, curating shows and jurying new members.

In her art practice, Ms. Dimit's artworks have been juried into many New York City, national and international exhibitions. Her mosaic and stone sculptures have received the "Best in Show Award" in several national and international shows, and she was honored with the Contemporary Innovation Award at the Mosaic Arts International juried exhibition, and the Local Legend Award from the LIC Arts community. www.kkdimit.com

Ann Margaret O'Connor, Jury Member, is locally grown in Queens. As a lifelong Queens resident, Ann has advocated for and advanced local art, talent, wellness initiatives, environmental conservation and adult and youth education/interventions. As a founding board member of the Hunters Point Parks Conservancy, Ann utilizes her wide array of contacts and inventory to identify community needs to curate hundreds of vibrant family-friendly (and pet-friendly) events.

Ann is passionate about building community and engaging local businesses, leaders, New Yorkers and visitors with all that the park, waterfront and City has to offer. She is committed to raising the profile of Queens as "The World's Borough" by seeking the very best talent and work that represents the many cultures and flavors of her hometown and is grateful for this opportunity to serve the people of New York City. Ann is also a founding board member of The Blue Bus Project, 34 Ave Open Streets Initiative/Paseo Park, and formerly, a founding board member of Queens World Film Festival.

Louise Weinberg, Jury Member, is a seasoned visual art professional with over thirty years of experience. As a museum director, curator, educator, and artist, she brings her experience to curatorial and artistic projects of great diversity and breadth.

Since 2019, some recent projects for Godwin-Ternbach Museum include The Gift: Queens College Collects, Wunderkammer I: Material Pleasures, Human Nature: Portraits from the Collection, Migrations: A Study of Arts & Identity, Passages: Sculptures by Liu Shiming, Tiny Pricks Project, and Getting There: Works by Andrew Ellis Johnson & Susanne Slavick.

Weinberg was also at the Queens Museum where she organized and curated many shows.

Additionally, Weinberg organized eight exhibitions for Flushing Town Hall from 1999 - 2013 and organized eleven exhibitions for Art-O-Mat Gallery, Long Island City, from 2005 - 2008. Weinberg has also organized exhibitions for Hudson River Museum, Yonkers, NY; Atrium Gallery, LaGuardia Community College; Art Gallery, The Dalton School; Soho20 Gallery; and Hunters' Point Artist Community.

Amy G. Simon, Jury Member, also known as Amy Allure, is a self-taught artist born in Brooklyn, NY and raised in Jamaica, Queens. She began painting at the age of 11, but it took her almost 20 years to identify and manifest herself as a true artist. After she decided to begin her journey through the art world, she realized her true ALLURE was through art and teaching.

With a signature style of vibrant colors, solid paint consistency, and mixed media additions, Amy is creatively branding herself in the art industry. Amy has joined sell-out art showcases, hosted a number of paint events, and is on a mission to continue sharing her artistic ALLURE with the world.

In April of 2019, Amy opened ALLURE Art Studio to foster her love of art and teaching. She describes the studio as "modern, glamorous, and home-y with a sprinkle of turn-up and a spoonful of good vibes." She hopes the studio will encourage others to discover what makes them alluring and inspire them to have the courage to keep their ALLURE alive.

Phil Ballman, Jury Member, is the Director of Cultural Affairs and Tourism for Queens Borough President Donovan Richards, and an internationally recognized creative, innovative cultural leader, entrepreneur, and artist, with over two decades of proven success in non-profit organizations, government, higher education, and the performing arts.

At the New School for Jazz in Manhattan's Greenwich Village, Ballman produced educational programs, artist master classes, public performances, and other cultural events, coordinating all aspects of public programming for the internationally recognized institution of musical higher education. He also created ongoing partnerships and public programming with external organizations including City Parks Foundation, Make Music New York, Charlie Parker Jazz Festival, The New Museum, World Music Institute, Lincoln Center Atrium, Union Square Partnership, The Morgan Library, NYC Winter Jazzfest, and others.

Julia Del Palacio, Jury Member, is the Director of Strategic Partnerships & Development at the Kupferberg Center for the Arts at Queens College. Born and raised in Mexico, Julia Del Palacio learned the traditional Son Jarocho Zapateado under the instruction of renowned dancers in Veracruz and Mexico City. Since 2005, while pursuing her doctoral degree in Latin American History at Columbia University, Julia has been performing professionally in the United States and training in other dance disciplines, including flamenco and spanish baroque dances. With Radio Jarocho, the project she directs, and other artists with whom she has collaborated-including Arturo O'farril's afro latin jazz orchestra, The Green Fields of America, David Wax Museum, Sonia de los Santos, Claudia Valentina, Nixtaband, among others-Julia has danced at Lincoln Center, Carnegie Hall, Joe's Pub, Celebrate Brooklyn, St. Peter's Church, Pregones Theater, The Old Town School, New Victory Theater, Symphony Space, El Museo del Barrio, The Kennedy Center, SXSW, The Newport Folk Festival, and Flushing Town Hall.

Queens Rising thanks it's wonderful sponsors, in particular our title sponsor Northwell Health and major sponsor Resorts World NYC.