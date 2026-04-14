QUEENS RISING 2026: 5th Annual Borough-Wide Arts Festival Kicks Off This June

Queens Rising has officially launched its fifth annual festival with a kickoff event at the Queens Museum in Flushing Meadows–Corona Park. The month-long initiative will begin June 1, 2026, with programming across the borough highlighting Queens’ cultural and creative diversity.

The launch event brought together artists, cultural leaders, and community members, with remarks from Queens Borough President Donovan Richards Jr. and other supporters of the initiative. A preview of upcoming programming was also presented ahead of the June celebration.

“Five years [later], we are gathered here together as a community of artists, arts organizations, and artist supporters to celebrate and illuminate the vibrant cultural landscape of our favorite borough, Queens,” said Jeff Rosenstock of Queens College.

QUEENS RISING

Queens Rising is a multidisciplinary arts initiative designed to connect artists, venues, and organizations across the borough. The festival will include programming spanning visual art, dance, music, film, literature, and more, reflecting the borough’s diverse creative community.

“Queens Rising celebrates not just diversity and what we see as demographics, but diversity in the arts…these are the people who keep the cultures of the world borough alive through art,” said Borough President Donovan Richards Jr.

PROGRAMMING HIGHLIGHTS

Events will take place throughout June, including a kickoff reception at Resorts World New York City, collaborations with Culture Pass and local libraries, and community events such as the Queens Night Market. Additional programming will include a Juneteenth event at Queens Theatre and a Pride celebration at Culture Lab.

The initiative will also feature partnerships with local cultural institutions and organizations, offering a range of public events and performances across multiple venues.

COMMUNITY PARTICIPATION

Speakers at the launch event included local artists and community members, highlighting the role of Queens Rising in supporting emerging talent. Filmmaker Angelique York spoke about her experience participating in the initiative, noting its impact on her development as an artist.

TICKETS & INFORMATION

Queens Rising events will take place throughout June at locations across Queens. A full schedule and additional information are available at queensrising.nyc.