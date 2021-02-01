Pulitzer Prize-Winner Michael R. Jackson to Join Theatre Communication Group's 'First Fridays'
Event first in a series of conversations with TCG Books' authors on Facebook Live.
The first of TCG Books' First Fridays, will feature Michael R. Jackson, Pulitzer Prize-winning author of A Strange Loop, in conversation on Facebook Live, Friday, February 5, 2021 at 7:30pm ET.
TCG Books' First Fridays series will feature authors from TCG Books' roster in conversation about their work on the first Friday of every month. These conversations will be livestreamed on TCG and American Theatre's Facebook pages.
"TCG Books has always believed that plays are literature, deserving of the same care and attention as novels, poetry, and other forms of the written word," said Teresa Eyring, executive director, TCG. "Our authors and playwrights are true culture bearers and thought leaders, and we're thrilled to host them in conversation through First Fridays. We're particularly excited to begin with Michael R. Jackson, whose brilliant, Pulitzer Prize-winning A Strange Loop is beloved by so many."
Michael R. Jackson holds a BFA and MFA in playwriting and musical theater writing from the NYU Tisch School of the Arts. His awards include the Jonathan Larson Grant, a Lincoln Center Emerging Artist Award, a Whiting Award, and a Hull-Warriner Award. A Strange Loop is Michael's professional debut. It was awarded the Pulitzer Prize for Drama in 2020.
In A Strange Loop, Usher is a Black, queer writer, working a day job he hates while writing his original musical: a piece about a Black, queer writer, working a day job he hates while writing his original musical. This blistering musical follows a young artist at war with a host of demons-not least of which are the punishing thoughts in his own head-in an attempt to understand his own strange loop.
