Previews: HEART LIKE A WHEEL: RITA HARVEY SINGS LINDA RONSTADT at City Winery

City Winery NYC presents Rita Harvey’s ‘Heart Like A Wheel’ – A Tribute to the Music of Linda Ronstadt live on March 2nd at 1pm.

She's been called one of Broadway's most beautiful voices, she made her Broadway debut as Christine Daae in The Phantom of the Opera and performed in the Broadway revival of Fiddler on the Roof, starring Alfred Molina, Harvey Fierstein and Rosie O’Donell. Her regional theater credits include roles in Fun Home, Next to Normal, and Sweeney Todd. She’s also appeared in operas like La Nozze Di Figaro and Die Fledermaus and has performed with stars like Betty Buckley, Ben Vereen, Rita Moreno and Michael Crawford.

This Saturday afternoon, Rita Harvey will be performing her "Heart Like a Wheel" Linda Ronstadt show at City Winery. The show covers the famed rockstar's entire career, featuring such hits such as "You're No Good," "Blue Bayou," "When Will I Be Loved," "It's So Easy," "That'll Be the Day," "Desperado," "Heat Wave".

But, what makes Ms. Harvey's Linda tribute so very special (and so different than virtually all the other Linda tributes) is that she does so much more than just the hits. Linda Ronstadt's career was extraordinarily eclectic, from straight up rock and roll, to the American Songbook, to Mexican traditional song, to Gilbert and Sulivan to grand opera! It's an amazingly broad selection of music - one that very few singers would even attempt to cover in a single performance. Ms. Harvey show her extraodinary depth by moving from style to style effortlessly.

The wonderful DJ Salisbury directs, and keeps the show consitantly energetic and engaging. Linda Ronstadt was the most successful female pop singer of her generation. Rita Harvey's HEART LIKE A WHEEL gives audiences a glimpes at the reason why!

