Charlotte St. Martin, renowned President of The Broadway League since 2006, has

decided to retire from the League, effective February 16, 2024. She will continue to serve in an advisory capacity for special events through the 2024 Tony Awards. Jason Laks, The League's Executive Vice President and General Counsel, will serve as Acting President while the Board conducts an official search.

During her tenure at The Broadway League, Ms. St. Martin has successfully grown the League and steered the organization through government relations successes, economic shifts, labor challenges and a global pandemic. Under her tenure, the League has created numerous development, mentorship, and educational programs. In addition to her role as the Leader of the League in presenting the annual Tony Awards with the American Theatre Wing, the League manages the National High School Musical Theatre Awards.

Prior to joining the League, she was one ofthe highest-ranking women in the hospitality industry, holding a variety of positions including Executive Vice President of Operations and Marketing, and President and CEO of Loews Anatole Hotel. She served as Chair of the New York Societyof Association Executives and also served as Chair of both Meeting Planners International and the Professional Convention Management Association Foundations. She currently serves on the board of NYC Tourism + Conventions. She was named to Crain's New York Business 2019 Hall of Fame.

Charlotte St. Martin said: "Whilet h e r e is never a good moment for an executive whoh a s spent a great deal of time in their role to resign, it is the appropriate time for me. It is truly the most difficult decision as I love the League, the staff, and of course, the industry that we have supported. I am very proud of our League team and the successes we have shared and know they will continue to provide the League with the highest level of commitment for which they are known. It has been the honor of my career to lead this organization, and I am grateful for all that we have accomplished together."

Kristin Caskey, Current Chair, Board of Governors, The Broadway League, said: "Charlotte'sremarkable leadership over these past 18 years will have a lasting impact on the League and the Broadway industry. She championed many of the League's remarkable initiatives, including Broadway Bridges® and Viva! Broadway®, as well as expanded critical programs like the Jimmy Awards® and Broadway Membership Fellows, among many others.

"When Broadway shut down for two years during the pandemic, it was under Charlotte's steadfast leadership that the Leaque helped create the Shuttered Venues Operations Grant and the New York City Musical and Theatrical Production Tax Credit, two vitally important initiatives that ensured the successful return of our industry. We are immensely grateful for her tireless efforts and deep devotion to our community. Iknow Ispeak on behalf of our membership when we celebrate her indelible legacy and wish her great happiness in this next chapter."

About The Broadway League

The Broadway League, founded in 1930, is the national trade association for the Broadway industry representing more than 700 members from nearly 200 national and international markets including theatre owners and operators, producers, presenters, and general managers as well as suppliers of goods and services to the commercial theatre industry. Key League programs and resources such as Kids' Night on Broadway®, The Jimmy Awards®/National High School Musical Theatre Awards®, Broadway Bridges®, Black to Broadway, Viva! Broadway, Broadway Membership Fellows, Broadway Speakers Bureau, and the Internet Broadway Database® (ibdb.com) represent the League's ongoing commitment to creating an inclusive culture within the industry that is geared toward accessibility and advancements of audience development, industry practices, and workforce opportunities. The Broadway League co-administers the dotBroadway top-level domain, providing online visitors assurance that the web address they are accessing is from a verified League member. Since 1967, The Broadway League has been co-presenting the Antionette Perry "Tony" Awards®.