PopsEd Students Featured In The New York Pops 39th Birthday Gala Concert At Carnegie Hall, April 25

The New York Pops 39th Birthday Gala concert, For the First Time In Forever: The Songs of Kristen and Bobby Lopez, on Monday, April 25 at 7:00 p.m. in Stern Auditorium/Perelman Stage at Carnegie Hall will feature 27 participants from the orchestra's Kids on Stage program.

The Kids on Stage program provides middle school students access to the professional performance process through an audition process, comprehensive rehearsal period, and performance with the orchestra on the Carnegie Hall stage.

For the first time, the Kids on Stage program will also encompass a conducting apprenticeship. The five inaugural conducting apprentices are Abigail Hua (LaGuardia, Manhattan); Aidan Islam (LaGuardia, Manhattan); Alexander Koziel (LaGuardia, Manhattan); Christopher LeDoux (Xaverian High School, Staten Island); and Zoe Shack (LaGuardia, Manhattan).

This year's Kids On Stage instrumental participants include: Lily Brown, tuba (I.S. 318, Brooklyn); Olivia Busiri Vici, trombone (I.S. 318, Brooklyn); Andrew Cantor, cello (Ethical Culture Fieldston School, Bronx); Chloe Chen, violin (The Spence School, Manhattan); Elizabeth Chi Urias, double bass (Trinity School, Manhattan); Richard Feng, violin (M.S. 334, Manhattan); Natalia Ginter, percussion (I.S. 318, Brooklyn); Chase Haimoff, percussion (I.S. 318, Brooklyn); Lucy Harris, viola (Mark Twain I.S. 239, Brooklyn); Ravi Hasegawa, oboe (I.S. 318, Brooklyn); Sophia He, violin (M.S. 74, Queens); Emma Kelner, trumpet (Staten Island Technical, Staten Island); Alicja Koziel, trumpet (I.S. 318, Brooklyn); Anjali LeDoux, flute (Xaverian Genesis Program, Staten Island); Erica Liu, violin (M.S. 74, Queens); Liana Logan, double bass (LaGuardia, Manhattan); Jonathan Logan, percussion (P.S./I.S. 178, Queens); Stefania Nuovo, bass clarinet (I.S. 318, Brooklyn); Elora Tanasovski, clarinet (I.S. 318, Brooklyn); Brianna Tang, saxophone (Mark Twain I.S.239, Brooklyn); Lelah Weldon, cello (M.S. 54, Manhattan); and Rachel Yang, flute (Mark Twain I.S. 239, Brooklyn).

This year, ten Kids On Stage students will receive a full scholarship to attend French Woods Festival of the Performing Arts for three weeks in Hancock, New York.

Additionally, at the Gala concert, the Camp Broadway Kids Ensemble will be making their 13th appearance with The New York Pops. Over thirty participants selected from a national audition of amateur performers from across the country, will perform with the orchestra on the Carnegie Hall stage, which is the culmination of a three-day rehearsal period including masterclasses in vocal performance, dancing and acting under the direction of Camp Broadway's creative team.

Over 800 free tickets will also be distributed through The New York Pops Kids in the Balcony program to students in grades 3 to 12 from schools across the five boroughs.

The April 25 Gala concert will feature guest artists from across the Broadway, film and television community who will perform selections from Kristen and Bobby Lopez's wide-ranging catalog including selections from Frozen, Frozen 2, Coco, The Book of Mormon, Avenue Q, and more. Participating artists include: Jennifer Barnhart (original Mrs. T and Bad Idea Bear in Avenue Q), Kristen Bell (Film and Television star; voice of Anna in Disney's Frozen), Jaime Camil (Film, Television and Broadway star; the voice of Papá Rivera in Pixar's Coco), Stephanie D'Abruzzo (Tony Award nominee for originating the roles of Kate Monster and Lucy the Slut in Avenue Q), Santino Fontana (Tony Award winner and Hans in Frozen), Jordan Gelber (original Brian in Avenue Q), Ann Harada (original Christmas Eve in Avenue Q), Nikki M. James (Tony Award winner for the role of Nabulungi in The Book of Mormon), Mykal Kilgore (first national tour of The Book of Mormon), Caissie Levy (original Elsa in Frozen on Broadway), Rick Lyon (original Nicky and Trekkie Monster in Avenue Q), Patti Murin (original Anna in Disney's Frozen on Broadway), John Tartaglia (Tony Award nominee for originating the roles of Princeton and Rod in Avenue Q), and Betsy Wolfe (originated leading role in world premiere of the Lopezes' musical Up Here).

Additional guest artists to be announced; line-up subject to change.

Proceeds from the Gala support the orchestra and the organization's PopsEd music education programs. The concert is followed by a black tie optional dinner and dance at the Mandarin Oriental New York.

THE NEW YORK POPS 39TH BIRTHDAY GALA

FOR THE FIRST TIME IN FOREVER: THE SONGS OF KRISTEN AND BOBBY LOPEZ

Monday, April 25, 2022 at 7:00pm

Stern Auditorium / Perelman Stage at Carnegie Hall

Steven Reineke, Music Director and Conductor

Kristen & Bobby Lopez, Music Honorees

Nicola M. Heryet, Corporate Honoree

John Osborn, Corporate Honoree

June Freemanzon, Legacy Honoree

Ron Schaefer, PopsEd Honoree

Jennifer Barnhart, Kristen Bell, Jaime Camil, Stephanie D'Abruzzo, Santino Fontana, Jordan Gelber, Ann Harada, Nikki M. James, Mykal Kilgore, Caissie Levy, Rick Lyon, Patti Murin, John Tartaglia, and Betsy Wolfe, Guest Artists

Kids on Stage Students, Brian Worsdale, Director

Gala Co-Chairs

Kristen Bell, Actor

Tim Castelli, Chief Revenue Officer, iHeartMedia

Trey Gargano, Senior Vice President of Sales, Fox News Media

Stacey Larson, Chief Investment Officer, OMD

Sang Lee, Co-Founder & CEO, Thine

Mitti Liebersohn, President & Managing Director of NYC Operations, Avison Young

Christopher Mansfield, Executive Vice President, CBRE

Marc Platt, Producer

Tom Schumacher, President & Producer, Disney Theatrical Productions

William T. Sullivan, Executive Director, Samuel Waxman Cancer Research Foundation

Kimberly Till, Former CEO & President, Harris Interactive

Nadine Wong, Executive Director & Global Sports & Entertainment Director, Morgan Stanley PWM

Dinner Dance and Parquet Premium concert-only tickets include a tax-deductible donation and can be purchased at newyorkpops.org/gala2022 or by calling 212-765-7677. Tickets to the full gala evening range from $1,500 (concert and dinner seating for one) to $50,000 (premier concert seating and VIP dinner table for eight) and Parquet Premium concert-only tickets range from $200 to $300.

All other concert-only tickets range from $39 to $165 and are available via carnegiehall.org, CarnegieCharge 212-247-7800, or the Carnegie Hall Box Office at 57th and Seventh.

Please note: to support a safe reopening for in-person events and in accordance with the advice of medical and public health experts, all artists, visitors, and staff will be required to show proof of full vaccination against COVID19 with a vaccine approved by the World Health Organization (WHO) in order to enter Carnegie Hall. It is also highly recommended that all attendees receive boosters, based on eligibility determined by the CDC. While inside Carnegie Hall, all guests must wear a properly fitting mask over their nose and mouth except when eating or drinking in designated areas.