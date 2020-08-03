Podcast: LITTLE KNOWN FACTS with Ilana Levine and Special Guest, Kelly AuCoin

Listen as he chats about his career on stage and screen!

BroadwayWorld has teamed up with Broadway actress Ilana Levine, who makes her entrance onto the podcast stage with her critically acclaimed show Little Known Facts- a weekly podcast hosted by stage and film actress Ilana Levine. With over 150 interviews to date with today's most successful artists, Levine engages her celebrity guests in intimate conversations that are hilarious, vulnerable, revealing and inspiring. Ilana's unique brand of celebrity interview has been called "Podcast Vérité," because her conversations are unfiltered, raw, honest and uniquely funny.

Today's episode features stage and screen star Kelly AuCoin, who discusses his path to the industry. "It's hard for me to remember exactly when I caught the bug... it feels to a certain extent that it has always been with me," he explains. AuCoin also recalls the impact that his father, state representative and congressman Les AuCoin, had on his love for entertaining. "There's a performative aspect to politics. There were prepared speeches, but I also watched him speak extemporaneously and respond to people. So there was improv there too. I appreciated those two abilities that he had. And they the both directly connect to what I do now."

AuCoin is currently shooting season 5 of Showtime's Billions, on which he plays 'Dollar' Bill Stearn. He also currently plays Warren Sloan on Freeform/HULU's The Bold Type. Recent other recurring TV roles includes Pastor Tim on FX's The Americans, Hercules Mulligan on AMC's TURN, and Gary Stamper on House of Cards. Other TV includes Blacklist, The Slap, Madam Secretary, Person of Interest, The Following, The Good Wife, Elementary, Blue Bloods, Unforgettable, Body of Proof, Gossip Girl, White Collar, The Sopranos, Without A Trace, and many Law & Order episodes of various suffixes. His film credits include the upcoming The Good House (Amblin), False Positive (A24) and A Shot Through The Wall, as well as previous apperances in, among others, The Post, The Wizard of Lies, Julie & Julia, The Kingdom, All That I Am (SXSW Award; Ensemble Acting), Drunk Parents, Benji The Dove, Police State, The Music Never Stopped, and The Word. Theatre credits include Octavius Caesar in Julius Caesar on Broadway opposite Denzel Washington, The 24 Hour Plays Broadway, and the first national touring company of Copenhagen. He was part of the Drama Desk Award-winning ensemble cast of The Wayside Motor Inn (Signature Theatre), and his other Off-Broadway credits include Long Lost and Of Good Stock (Manhattan Theatre Club), The Call (Playwrights Horizons), Some Men (Second Stage), Boy (Primary Stages), Happy Now? (Primary Stages), Jailbait (Cherry Lane), The Ladies Of The Corridor (Peccadillo), and The Fifth Column (Mint Theater). Regional appearances include Yale Rep, La Jolla Playhouse, Williamstown, Syracuse Stage, Folger, Hartford Stage, TheatreVirginia, Virginia Stage, and New York Stage & Film. He is a former member of the Oregon Shakespeare festival acting company. Follow Little Known Facts on: TWITTER l FACEBOOK l INSTAGRAM

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski

