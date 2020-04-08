Play-PerView Will Present Livestreamed Reading of IRONBOUND, Featuring the Original Cast
Play-PerView will present a one-time-only livestreamed reading of Ironbound By Pulitzer Prize winner Martyna Majok The show is directed by Tyne Rafaeli.
Purchase tickets to the event here!
This event requires having the free Zoom teleconference app which can be downloaded via https://zoom.us. A Zoom link will be sent via Eventbrite to your email 30 minutes prior to performance time, any purchases made 30 minutes or less from start time will be sent at 7pm. Performance time is subject to change.
At a bus stop in a run-down New Jersey town, Darja, a Polish immigrant cleaning lady, is done talking about feelings; it's time to talk money. Over the course of 20 years, three relationships, and three presidents, Darja negotiates for her future with men who can offer her love or security, but never both. Pulitzer Prize and Lucille Lortel Award-winning playwright Martyna Majok's Ironbound is a darkly funny, heartbreaking portrait of a woman for whom love is a luxury-and a liability-as she fights to survive in America.
The stream will feature the entire original New York City company, including Josiah Bania ("Elementary"), Shiloh Fernandez ("The Evil Dead," HBO's "Euphoria"), Marin Ireland (Tony Award nominee for Reasons To Be Pretty, Amazon's "Sneaky Pete"), and Morgan Spector (HBO's "The Plot Against America," "Homeland")
Proceeds will benefit New York Theater Workshop and the RAICES.
