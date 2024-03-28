Pianist Han Chen & Flutist Roberta Michel To Peform At Greenhouse Music School This April

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Pianist Han Chen and Flutist Roberta Michel will join forces as the Duo Rapide with a diverse program of contemporary works on Friday evening, April 12, 2024, 7:30 p.m. at the Greenwich House Music School (46 Barrow St, New York, NY 10014).

The full repertoire follows:

Alice Shields, Meditation for Flute on a Sanskrit Poem for solo flute (2024) world premiere

Alba Potes, Ternura de las Grullas (Tenderness of Cranes) for solo flute (1995)

Erik Lundborg, Duettino, Fughetta & Scherzo for flute and piano (2012-2015) New York premiere

- intermission -

Anthony Korf, Departures and Arrivals for solo piano (2024) world premiere

Tania León, Alma for flute and piano (2007)

Pierre Boulez, Sonatine for flute and piano (1946)

Tickets

Tickets at $20 and $15 (students and seniors) are available for purchase online. For more information please visit pianist Han Chen's website, flutist Roberta Michel's website, and Association for the Promotion of New Music's website.

About Han Chen

Pianist Han Chen has emerged among the new generation of concert pianists as a uniquely fearless performer in a wide variety of musical settings. Gold Medalist at the 2013 China International Piano Competition and a prizewinner at the

2018 Honens International Piano Competition, he has been praised by Gramophone as "impressively commanding and authoritative" and further cited by The New York Times for his "graceful touch," "rhythmic precision" and "hypnotic charm." Chen's virtuosity is enriched by a probing commitment to new and lesser-known works as well as the great cornerstones of the piano repertory. This vision is clearly evident in his four solo Naxos CDs focusing on Franz Liszt, Anton Rubinstein, Thomas Adès, and more recently, György Ligeti's Complete Piano Études.

As soloist with orchestra, Mr. Chen's appearances include the Calgary Philharmonic, Fort Worth Symphony, Lexington Philharmonic, Hong Kong Philharmonic, National Taiwan Symphony, China Symphony and Xiamen Philharmonic. He made his Lincoln Center debut with Riverside Symphony at Alice Tully Hall in December 2022 performing Mozart's early masterwork, the Piano Concerto No. 9 le Jeunehomme. Chen has performed as solo recitalist throughout Europe, North America, and China. In frequent demand as a chamber musician, Chen is a core member of Ensemble Échappé while regularly collaborating with The Metropolis Ensemble and other adventurous groups in performances in America and abroad. In 2021, Chen launched Migration Music, an ongoing series of interviews and performances featuring immigrant composers.

Mr. Chen has studied with Yoheved Kaplinsky, Wha Kyung Byun, and Ursula Oppens at The Juilliard School, New England Conservatory, and CUNY Graduate Center. He is represented by Black Tea Music.

About Roberta Michel

Brooklyn-based flutist Roberta Michel is dedicated to the music of our time. She has commissioned and premiered hundreds of new works and has worked with many notable composers of our day. Roberta is the flutist and Co-Director of Wavefield Ensemble and is a member of PinkNoise and Duo RoMi.

Ms. Michel has also performed with the Art Ensemble of Chicago, Cadillac Moon Ensemble (founding member), SEM Ensemble, Bang on a Can All-Stars, Da Capo Chamber Players, Ecce Ensemble, Portland String Quartet, Newspeak, Wet Ink Ensemble, Argento, Iktus, Wordless Music Orchestra, Ensemble LPR, and Cygnus Ensemble among others. She has recently performed at Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts, Carnegie Hall, , Merkin Hall, The Kennedy Center, Roulette, Issue Project Room, and the Metropolitan Museum of Art. She can be heard on New Focus, Chandos, Innova, Tzadik, Bridge, Wide Hive, New Dynamic, and Meta Records. She played on the 2021 GRAMMY-winning album of Dame Ethyl Smyth's The Prison with Experiential Orchestra.

Originally from Maine, Ms. Michel attended the University of Colorado at Boulder and SUNY-Purchase College and has studied with Robert Dick, Tara O'Connor, Alexa Still, and Jean Rosenblum. She holds a doctorate in music performance from the City University of New York Graduate Center and is a winner of the NFA Graduate Research Competition for her dissertation on the flute music of Salvatore Sciarrino.

Ms. Michel currently teaches flute at Sarah Lawrence College, Brooklyn College, and music courses at St. Francis College. She is a teaching artist for Little Orchestra Society and maintains a private music studio in Brooklyn. She plays a Brannen flute with a Mancke headjoint.