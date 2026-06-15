Photos/Videos: Broadway Inspirational Voices, Kayla Davion, Jenn Colella & More at RISE UP, SING OUT: A CONCERT FOR THE FIRST AMENDMENT





On Sunday, June 14, the Committee for the First Amendment hosted “Rise Up, Sing Out: A Concert for the First Amendment,” a 90-minute live event of song, solidarity, and action that served as a celebration of freedoms guaranteed by the First Amendment at The Town Hall in New York City. Take a look at photos of the event, alongside the full concert on C-Span.

The all-star lineup included performances and appearances by Rev. Adriene Thorne, Alex Joseph Grayson, Ayo Edebiri, Bette Midler, Broadway Inspirational Voices, Dr. Hussein Rashid, Jane Fonda, Jenn Colella, Joy Reid, Julia Roberts, Kayla Davion, LaTosha Brown, Lily Gladstone, Maggie Tokuda-Hall, Patti Smith, The Peace Poets, Peppermint, Rachel Accurso (Ms. Rachel), Rabbi Rachel Timoner, Robert De Niro, Rude Mechanical Orchestra, Rufus Wainwright, Sam Helmick, Sasha Allen, Singing Resistance, Tessa Thompson, and Wilson Cruz.

As authoritarians in government attack fundamental rights, “Rise Up, Sing Out,” offered an opportunity for people across the country to mobilize and use music and joy as the ultimate tools of resistance. Songs from the concert included powerful performances from Patti Smith singing “People Have the Power,” Bette Midler singing “All You Fascists Bound to Lose,” Rufus Wainwright singing “Somewhere over the Rainbow,” and Sasha Allen singing “A Change Is Gonna Come.”

Opening the show, Jane Fonda, who relaunched the Committee for the First Amendment in October 2025, said, “In the face of what’s happening, we need our industry to be unified, activated, and unwilling to engage in anticipatory obedience. We will stand together in defense of our right to free expression. They come for one of us, they come for all of us.”

“Rise Up, Sing Out,” and the Committee for the First Amendment partnered with Indivisible, The No Kings Coalition and more to host the nationwide day of action on June 14, featuring local watch parties across the country. Nearly one million people joined from across the country via various livestreams to celebrate our First Amendment rights and unite against tyranny. From breweries and cafes to comedy clubs and churches, there were over 1,500 total watch parties across all 50 states and the District of Columbia. Additional partners included the American Librarian Association, People for the American Way, and MeidasTouch.

All proceeds from the event support the work of the Committee for the First Amendment. The evening was directed by Schele Williams, music directed by Mary Mitchell Campbell, written by Bess Kalb and featured lighting design by Jamie Roderick, sound design by Cody Spencer, projection design by Daniel Brodie & Daniel Vatsky and production design by Samantha Shoffner. Linda Marvel served as production stage manager. The show was produced by Bruce Cohen and rigor + ruckus (Robb Nanus, Heather Shields & Rachel Sussman).

Photo Credit: Dimitrios Kambouris/Kevin Mazur/Getty Images