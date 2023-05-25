Photos/Video: The Company of THE WHO'S TOMMY Kicks Off Rehearsals At Goodman Theatre

The epic pop-culture musical smash sensation that revolutionized the theater, The Who’s Tommy, is reimagined anew at Goodman Theatre this summer. The cast and crew of the production went began rehearsals this week! Go behind the scenes and meet the cast with new photos and video below!

The famed original Tony Award-winning creators—The Who lead guitarist Pete Townshend (music, lyrics, book), who composed the 1969 double album “Tommy,” and original director Des McAnuff (book), who brought the story to the stage—team up again to tell the tale of Tommy Walker for 2023 audience.

“In many ways, I think the world has caught up to Tommy Walker, which makes it exciting to revisit The Who’s Tommy for a new generation who, possibly more than any other, has a broad appetite for all kinds of music and story-telling,” said Des McAnuff, who originated the acclaimed production of The Who’s Tommy at La Jolla Playhouse, followed by its long-running Broadway engagement (1993-1995). “While the music remains as glorious as ever, our world years later is unimaginably and irrevocably changed. As a result, there’s so much more we all can recognize—and celebrate—in our protagonist’s evolution, as a collective deeper understanding of mental health has sharpened our lens. Tommy Walker’s triumph over devastating childhood trauma, to enlightened leadership, to ultimately recognizing the folly in which he’s surrounded himself is an ‘Amazing Journey’ to discover anew.”

Myth and spectacle combine in this reimagining of The Who’s exhilarating 1969 rock concept album, Tommy—including the unforgettable anthems “I’m Free,” “See Me, Feel Me,” “Sensation” and “Pinball Wizard.” After witnessing his father shoot his rival, the young Tommy Walker is lost in the universe, endlessly and obsessively staring into the mirror. An innate knack for pinball catapults him from reticent adolescent to celebrity savior.

“I’m excited about The Who’s Tommy in Chicago, which has always been a special place for me,” said Pete Townshend, whose numerous awards for The Who’s Tommy include a Grammy Award (1993), Tony Award for Best score (1993), Dora Mavor Moore Award (1994) and Olivier Award (1997). “In 1969, when I originally wrote ‘Tommy’ with The Who, nobody had ever written popular music songs about trauma, nobody talked about bullying. Then, working with Des on the staged theater piece, we broke the established rules for a musical show. Now, the current generation is breaking all of those rules again—and what Des is suggesting is that we honor that. I can’t wait to see how this show connects with Chicago today.”

Award-winning choreographer Lorin Latarro, whose work has been seen on and off Broadway (Into The Woods, Waitress), at the Metropolitan Opera and theaters across the nation, brings high octane physicality to the piece.

“Being asked to join the creative team of The Who’s Tommy is a dream come true. It’s the OG rock musical. Des and Pete are visionaries,” said Latarro. “I’m focused on creating a contemporary movement vocabulary that feels like it could be from any era. I am interested in pushing story inside the dances, and still building to dance breaks that have high velocity. I’m also a mother and I see the domestic aspects of this family as both brutal and profound. The work of motherhood without the joy of a hug from your child is sobering.”

A cast of 29 and a nine-piece band performs the classic songs from The Who’s exhilarating 1969 rock concept album, Tommy, in an exciting new staging. Cast in the title role of Tommy Walker is Ali Louis Bourzgui (Layalina, The Band’s Visit national tour), with Adam Jacobs (Aladdin, Les Misérables and The Lion King on Broadway) as his father, Captain Walker and Alison Luff (Escape to Margaritaville, Waitress and Matilda on Broadway) as his mother, Mrs. Walker. Joining them are John Ambrosino (Les Misérables on Broadway) as Uncle Ernie; Bobby Conte (Company, A Bronx Tale The Musical on Broadway) as Cousin Kevin; and Christina Sajous (SpongeBob SquarePants and Holler If Ya Hear Me on Broadway) as the Acid Queen.

Also joining the cast are Jeremiah Alsop, Stephen Brower, Haley Gustafson, Sheldon Henry, Aliah James, Gabriel Kearns, Tassy Kirbas Lily Kren, Nathan Lucrezio, Alexandra Matteo, Morgan McGhee, Mark Mitrano, Reagan Pender, Daniel Quadrino, Nathe Rowbotham, Jenna Nicole Schoen, Zach Sorrow, Ayana Strutz and Andrew Tufano. Young Tommy is played as a child and a pre-adolescent by the following actors in rotation: Ava Rose Doty, Presley Rose Jones, Annabel Finch and Ezekiel Ruiz.

In addition to Latarro, the creative team includes music supervision and additional arrangements by Ron Melrose (Jersey Boys on Broadway, London and national tour); set design by David Korins (Hamilton, Beetlejuice, Here Lies Love on Broadway); costume design by Sarafina Bush (for colored girls..., Pass Over on Broadway); lighting design by Amanda Zieve (Broadway associate on Escape to Margaritaville and Allegiance); sound design by Gareth Owen (Back to the Future, & Juliet and MJ on Broadway); and projection design by Peter Nigrini (MJ and Dear Evan Hansen on Broadway). Casting is by Lauren Port, CSA and Rachael Jimenez, CSA. New York casting by Tara Rubin Casting/Merri Sugarman, CSA. Tripp Phillips is the Production Stage Manager and Nikki Blue and Jason Hindelang are the Stage Managers.

A nine-piece band performs the Tony Award-winning original score, featuring Rick Fox (Keyboard/Conductor), Valerie Gebert (Keyboard/Associate Conductor), Bobby Everson (Percussion), Chris Forte (Guitar), Jeremiah Frederick (Horn), Larry Kohut (Bass), Felton Offard (Guitar), Rose Snyder (Keyboard) and Jim Widlowski (Drums).

The Who’s Tommy appears at Goodman Theatre June 13 – July 23 (Opening Night is Monday, June 26) in the 856-seat Albert Theatre; for tickets ($30 - $180, subject to change) call 312.443.3800, visit GoodmanTheatre.org/Tommy or purchase in-person at the Goodman Box Office at 170 N. Dearborn (12 noon – 5pm). Northern Trust is the Lead Corporate Sponsor, Winston & Strawn LLP is the Major Corporate Sponsor and Shure is the Technical Supporter.