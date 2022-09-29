Photos/Video: First Look at the New Cast of HAIRSPRAY on Tour, Featuring Andrew Levitt aka Nina West

All new photos and video have been released of the new cast of the North American tour of Hairspray, helmed by Jack O'Brien and Jerry Mitchell. Check out the clips and photos below!

The cast is led by Andrew Levitt aka Nina West (from "RuPaul's Drag Race") as Edna Turnblad, Niki Metcalf as Tracy Turnblad, Sandie Lee as Motormouth Maybelle, Charlie Bryant III as Seaweed J. Stubbs, Nick Cortazzo as Link Larkin, Ralph Prentice Daniel as Wilbur Turnblad, Billy Dawson as Corny Collins, Ryahn Evers as Amber Von Tussle, Addison Garner as Velma Von Tussle, Emery Henderson as Penny Pingleton and Joi D. McCoy as Little Inez.

The ensemble consists of Sydney Archibald, Kelly Barberito, Tommy Betz, Helene Britany, Caroline Eiseman, Melanie Puente Ervin, Craig First, Alex Fullerton, Annie Gagen, Carly Haig, Lauren Johnson, Sabrina Joseph, Greg Kalafatas, Kyle Kavully, Matthew J. Kelly, McLaine Meachem, Faith Northcutt, Nicholas Dion Reese, Sage, Micah Sauvageau, Clint Maddox Thompson, Jade Turner, Mickey White and Emmanuelle Zeesman.

HAIRSPRAY is the story of 16-year-old Tracy Turnblad in 1960's Baltimore as she sets out to dance her way onto TV's most popular show. Can a girl with big dreams (and even bigger hair) change the world? Featuring the beloved score of hit songs including "Welcome to the 60's," "Good Morning Baltimore," and "You Can't Stop the Beat," HAIRSPRAY is "fresh, winning, and deliriously tuneful!" (The New York Times).

This new touring production reunites Broadway's award-winning creative team, led by Director Jack O'Brien and Choreographer Jerry Mitchell, to bring HAIRSPRAY to a new generation of theater audiences. HAIRSPRAY is based on the New Line Cinema film written and directed by John Waters, who served as a creative consultant on the musical comedy. It features a book by Mark O'Donnell and Thomas Meehan. HAIRSPRAY features an original score by Academy Award-nominated Marc Shaiman and lyrics by Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman. The tour is produced by NETworks Presentations.

Additional creative team for HAIRSPRAY includes Tour Director Matt Lenz, Tour Choreographer Robbie Roby, Set Designer David Rockwell, Lighting Designer Kenneth Posner, Tour Lighting Designer Paul Miller, Costume Designer William Ivey Long, Hair and Wig Designer Paul Huntley and Bernie Ardia, Sound Designer Shannon Slaton, Music Supervisor Keith Thompson and Casting by Stewart/Whitley.

HAIRSPRAY premiered at Seattle's 5th Avenue Theater in June 2002. The show was a smash hit when it transferred to Broadway, winning eight 2003 Tony Awards including Best Musical, and became the longest-running musical to play the Neil Simon Theater, running 2,642 performances from July 18, 2002, until January 4, 2009. It is the 22nd longest running show in Broadway history.

Learn more at www.hairspraytour.com.

Photo Credit: Jeremy Daniel



Niki Metcalf as "Tracy Turnblad"



Niki Metcalf as "Tracy Turnblad"



Andrew Levitt (aka Nina West) as "Edna Turnblad," Niki Metcalf as "Tracy Turnblad" and Company



Sandie Lee as "Motormouth Maybelle"



Niki Metcalf as "Tracy Turnblad" and Company



Niki Metcalf as "Tracy Turnblad," Nick Cortazzo as "Link Larkin" and Company



Charlie Bryant III as "Seaweed J. Stubbs" and Company



Sage as "Gilbert," Kyle Kavully as "Thad," Charlie Bryant III as "Seaweed J. Stubbs" and Company



Niki Metcalf as "Tracy Turnblad" and Nick Cortazzo as "Link Larkin"



Andrew Levitt (aka Nina West) as "Edna Turnblad" and Ralph Prentice Daniel as "Wilbur Turnblad"



Andrew Levitt (aka Nina West) as "Edna Turnblad" and Ralph Prentice Daniel as "Wilbur Turnblad"



Jade Turner, Melanie Puente Ervin and Sydney Archibald as "The Dynamites"



Joi D. McCoy as "Little Inez" and Charlie Bryant III as "Seaweed J. Stubbs" and the Company



Billy Dawson as "Corny Collins"



Addison Garner as "Velma Von Tussle"



Niki Metcalf as "Tracy Turnblad" and the Company



Nick Cortazzo as "Link Larkin" and Company



Andrew Levitt (aka Nina West) as "Edna Turnblad" and Company



Andrew Levitt (aka Nina West) as "Edna Turnblad," Niki Metcalf as "Tracy Turnblad" and Company



Ryahn Evers as "Amber Von Tussle" and Company



Andrew Levitt (aka Nina West) as "Edna Turnblad," Niki Metcalf as "Tracy Turnblad" and Company