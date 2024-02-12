Photos/Video: First Look at MY FAVORITE THINGS Concert Ahead of Cinema Release

All new production photos have been released for My Favorite Things: The Rodgers and Hammerstein 80th Anniversary Concert ahead of its cinema release on 14 and 18 February in 475 cinemas nationwide.

The concert, filmed at Theatre Royal Drury Lane in December 2023, stars a cast including Joanna Ampil, Michael Ball, Maria Friedman, Daniel Dae Kim, Audra McDonald, Julian Ovenden, Lucy St. Louis, Aaron Tveit, Marisha Wallace and Patrick Wilson.

Rodgers and Hammerstein have also shared today a previously unreleased clip of the concert cast performing Edelweiss. Check out the photos and video below!