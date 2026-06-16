Photos/Video: Denée Benton Leads New Trailer for DREAMS IN NIGHTMARES





A new trailer and first-look photos have been released for Dreams in Nightmares, a new take on the American road movie led by Tony-nominated stage and screen performer Denée Benton. The film will be released in New York on August 21 and in Los Angeles on August 28 before expanding to other cities in September.

Written and directed by Shatara Michelle Ford, the logline reveals that the film "follows a group of queer friends in their mid-30s navigating love, identity, and belonging." The trailer footage highlights the group, led by Benton, as they embark on a journey to find their missing friend.

The film also stars Sasha Compère, Charlie Barnett, Mars Storm Rucker, Dezi Bing, and Jasmin Savoy Brown, with Regina Taylor and Robert Wisdom.

The movie is produced by Pin-Chun Liu, Naima Abed, Shatara Michelle Ford, Adam Wyatt Tate, Tyler Bagley, Chris Quintos Cathcart, Ana Leocha, Josh Peters, Robina Riccitiello, and Ben Stillman. Lia Buman, Emily George, Emilie Georges, Tim Headington, Jacqueline W. Liu, Liska Ostojic, Yu-Hao Su, and Annie Yang serve as executive producers.

Denee Benton made her Broadway debut opposite Josh Groban, in the musical Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812 at the Imperial Theatre. She then went on to play Eliza Hamilton in Hamilton on Broadway and Cinderella in the 2022 revival of Into the Woods. She is best known to television audiences for her role as Peggy Scott in HBO's The Gilded Age.