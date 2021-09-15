Photos: WICKED Cast Returns to the Gershwin Theatre for Re-Opening Night!

Good news! Broadway's wonderful Wicked has made its highly anticipated return to the stage of the Gershwin Theatre. Composer Stephen Schwartz was in attendance at tonight's performance and joined the company for opening night bows, as was original Glinda, Kristin Chenoweth, who made a pre-show speech. Check out photos from the epic night below!

The Broadway sensation Wicked looks at what happened in the Land of Oz...but from a different angle. Long before Dorothy arrives, there is another young woman, born with emerald-green skin, who is smart, fiery, misunderstood, and possessing an extraordinary talent. When she meets a bubbly blonde who is exceptionally popular, their initial rivalry turns into the unlikeliest of friendships...until the world decides to call one "good," and the other one "wicked."

The Broadway company includes Lindsay Pearce as Elphaba, Ginna Claire Mason as Glinda, Alexandra Billings as Madame Morrible (Kathy Fitzgerald will play the role from 9/14 through 9/26), Michael McCormick as The Wizard, Sam Gravitte as Fiyero, Riley Costello as Boq, Mili Diaz as Nessarose, and Michael X. Martin as Doctor Dillamond. The standbys are Jennifer DiNoia (Elphaba) and Brittney Johnson (Glinda).

