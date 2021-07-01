Photos & Video: STARS IN THE HOUSE Raises $1 Million With Live, In-Person Show!

Click Here for More Articles on Stars in the House

Last night "Stars In The House" co-hosts, Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley celebrated raising $1 MILLION for The Actors Fund with a very special IN PERSON "Stars In The House" show at the Asylum NYC.

Surrounded by fully vaccinated "Stars In The House" staff, family and friends were able to witness the first ever IN-PERSON broadcast, featuring appearances by Brenda Braxton, Josh Bryant, Andréa Burns, Liz Callaway, Paul Castree, Kristin Chenoweth, Darius de Haas, Colin Donnell, Dr. Jon LaPook, Beth Leavel, Andrea Martin, Brian Stokes Mitchell, Lisa Mordente, Patti Murin, Jack Plotnick, Chita Rivera, Marc Shaiman, Pearl Sun, Nina West, and more! The evening was an epic celebration filled with colorful conversations and of course, live music!

Photo credit: Marc J. Franklin