Photos & Video: Check Out All New Images & Footage of ALADDIN North American Tour!

Get a first look below at brand-new production photos and video of the Aladdin North American tour!

The hit Broadway musical comedy celebrates its 100th performance on tour tonight, Friday, February 3 in Little Rock, AR at Robinson Center, playing through Sunday, February 5, and will next play engagements in San Antonio, TX, Austin, TX, North Charleston, SC, Huntsville, AL, Cleveland, OH and more. To view the current tour route, currently scheduled to play dates through July 2023, with additional engagements to be announced, visit AladdinTheMusical.com/tour

The production features Adi Roy (Aladdin), Marcus M. Martin (Genie), Senzel Ahmady (Jasmine), Anand Nagraj (Jafar), Aaron Choi (Iago), Sorab Wadia (Sultan), Ben Chavez (Omar), Jake Letts (Babkak), Colt Prattes (Kassim), Dwelvan David (Standby Genie, Jafar & Sultan) and J. Andrew Speas (Standby Genie, Sultan & Babkak).

Rounding out the cast are Carina R. Avila, Daniel Brackett, Brandon Burks, Victoria Byrd, Edward Cuellar, Cody Hernández, Joshua Kenneth Allen Johnson, Tyler Johnson-Campion, Maya Kazzaz, Brandon J. Large, Lauren Mariasoosay, Melissa Hunter McCann, Angelina Mullins, Adriana Negron, Omar Nieves, Ryan Rodiño, Cameron Sirian, Taylor Mackenzie Smith and Asten Stewart.