Photos & Video: Celebrate 60 Years of HELLO, DOLLY!

60 years ago today, on January 16, 1964, Hello, Dolly! opened on Broadway at the St. James Theatre where it ran for 2,844 performances.

Hello, Dolly! features music and lyrics by Jerry Herman and a book by Michael Stewart. The musical is based on Thornton Wilder's 1938 farce The Merchant of Yonkers, which Wilder edited and retitled The Matchmaker in 1955.

Hello, Dolly! tells the story of Dolly Gallagher Levi, a matchmaker in 19th century New York City. The show follows Dolly as she meddles in the romantic lives of various characters, including the wealthy Horace Vandergelder, whom she hopes to marry herself. Along the way, the musical explores themes of love, friendship, and the pursuit of happiness.

Hello, Dolly! won 10 Tony Awards in 1964, including Best Musical and Best Actress in a Musical for Carol Channing. The show has had four Broadway revivals, and was made into a film in 1969 starring Barbra Streisand.

Listen to Carol Channing sing 'I Put My Hand In' from the Original Broadway Cast Recording

Watch Carol Channing sing 'Before the Parade Passes By'

Watch Barbra Streisand and Louis Armstrong sing 'Hello, Dolly!' from the 1969 film!

Check out Bette Midler as Dolly Levi in the 2017 Broadway revival!

See clips from the 2018 national tour starring Betty Buckley