Photos & Video: Broadway's Return Continues Disney-Style with Live at The New Am: A Benefit Concert for The Actors Fund

Last night, Broadway's New Amsterdam Theatre reopened with Live at The New Am: A Benefit Concert for The Actors Fund, marking one of the first events on Broadway since the shutdown and the first Broadway performance to hire actors on an Equity contract, the union of Broadway performers. Check out photos of the show, Disney alumni in the audience and a video from the special performance.

In honor of the dedication and continued hard work of New York's healthcare workers, Disney has provided 2,000 free tickets to the concert to healthcare workers from the Greater New York Hospital Association and their families.

Featuring the most-beloved hit songs from Disney's Broadway shows - including "Beauty and the Beast," "A Whole New World," "Circle of Life" and "Let it Go" - the concert plays three more performances this weekend, July 23 and 24 at 7:30 and July 25 at 2.

Performed by Disney on Broadway stars Ashley Brown (Mary Poppins), Michael James Scott (Aladdin), Kissy Simmons (The Lion King) and Josh Strickland (Tarzan) to a sold-out audience, the concert marked the first live performance in the New Amsterdam Theatre since all of Broadway shut down in March of last year. The concert benefits The Actors Fund, who have provided support to members of the entertainment industry throughout the pandemic.

The Actors Fund has been extraordinarily active during the pandemic, providing more than 16,450 entertainment professionals with grants totaling more than $22 million just since the shutdown last March 2020, a remarkable increase of more than 1000% over its typical grant support prior to the pandemic.

As previously announced, Disney's hit Broadway productions The Lion King and Aladdin will reopen this fall. The Lion King resumes performances at the Minskoff Theatre on September 14, and Aladdin resumes at the New Amsterdam Theatre on September 28. Tickets for both productions are on sale now.

With the health and safety of guests, cast, musicians, and crew a top priority, all guests entering the theatre for Live at the New Am will be required to provide proof of vaccination. Guests under the age of 12 must be accompanied by a vaccinated adult.

For more information please visit: disneyonbroadway.com/liveatthenewam/healthandsafety/

The performance schedule is as follows:

Thu 7/22/21 7:30pm

Fri 7/23/21 7:30pm

Sat 7/24/21 7:30pm

Sun 7/25/21 2:00pm

For more information, visit disneyonbroadway.com/liveatthenewam/

Photos - Pre-Show by Marc J. Franklin, Concert by Mike Leonard