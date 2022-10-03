Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos & Video: Beowulf Boritt Celebrates Book Launch at Sardi's With Samuel L. Jackson & More

Many members of the theater community attended including Jeanine Tesori, Susan Stroman, Alex Timbers, Haley Swindal, Sharon Washington, and more.

Oct. 03, 2022  

At Sardi's Restaurant, the Broadway community celebrated the launch of the new book Transforming Space Over Time by Tony Award winning set designer Beowulf Boritt. This event was hosted by his Piano Lesson colleagues LaTanya Richardson Jackson and Samuel L. Jackson and sponsored by Hudson Scenic Studios.

See photos and videos below!

Many members of the theater community attended including Jeanine Tesori, Susan Stroman, Alex Timbers, Haley Swindal, Sharon Washington, Joe Iconis, Tom Kirdahy, Sonia Friedman, Scott Lehrer and Toni-Leslie James.

Congratulations to Beowulf Boritt on his new book, available now on Amazon!

Photo credit: Michaelah Reynolds

Photos & Video: Beowulf Boritt Celebrates Book Launch at Sardi's With Samuel L. Jackson & More
Beowulf Boritt Book Launch at Sardi's Restaurant

Photos & Video: Beowulf Boritt Celebrates Book Launch at Sardi's With Samuel L. Jackson & More
Beowulf Boritt Book Launch at Sardi's Restaurant

Photos & Video: Beowulf Boritt Celebrates Book Launch at Sardi's With Samuel L. Jackson & More
Beowulf Boritt Book Launch at Sardi's Restaurant

Photos & Video: Beowulf Boritt Celebrates Book Launch at Sardi's With Samuel L. Jackson & More
Beowulf Boritt Book Launch at Sardi's Restaurant

Photos & Video: Beowulf Boritt Celebrates Book Launch at Sardi's With Samuel L. Jackson & More
Beowulf Boritt Book Launch at Sardi's Restaurant

Photos & Video: Beowulf Boritt Celebrates Book Launch at Sardi's With Samuel L. Jackson & More
Beowulf Boritt Book Launch at Sardi's Restaurant

Photos & Video: Beowulf Boritt Celebrates Book Launch at Sardi's With Samuel L. Jackson & More
Beowulf Boritt Book Launch at Sardi's Restaurant

Photos & Video: Beowulf Boritt Celebrates Book Launch at Sardi's With Samuel L. Jackson & More
Beowulf Boritt Book Launch at Sardi's Restaurant




Related Stories

From This Author - BroadwayWorld TV


Video: Watch Highlights from COST OF LIVING on BroadwayVideo: Watch Highlights from COST OF LIVING on Broadway
October 3, 2022

Manhattan Theatre Club’s Broadway premiere of the Pulitzer Prize-winning Cost of Living is now running at MTC’s Samuel J. Friedman Theatre. Check out video highlights of the cast in action!
Video: On the LEOPOLDSTADT Red CarpetVideo: On the LEOPOLDSTADT Red Carpet
October 2, 2022

The critics are weighing in on Leopoldstadt, Tom Stoppard's Olivier Award-winning Best New Play, directed by two-time Tony Award nominee Patrick Marber. The new play opens on Broadway tonight, Sunday, October 2 at the Longacre Theatre.
Photos & Video: THE MUSIC MAN Barbershop Quartet Visits Chef Melba Wilson to Celebrate 'Melba's Music Man Sundae'Photos & Video: THE MUSIC MAN Barbershop Quartet Visits Chef Melba Wilson to Celebrate 'Melba's Music Man Sundae'
September 29, 2022

Yesterday, the Barbershop Quartet from the revival of The Music Man visited Chef Melba Wilson at her iconic Harlem institution, Melba’s Restaurant. Melba served up some of her famous dishes before surprising the group with a new special edition item that has been added to her menu: “Melba’s Music Man Sundae.” See photos and video here!
Video: Watch Scenes from Tom Stoppard's LEOPOLDSTADT on BroadwayVideo: Watch Scenes from Tom Stoppard's LEOPOLDSTADT on Broadway
September 29, 2022

Leopoldstadt, Tom Stoppard's Olivier Award-winning Best New Play, directed by two-time Tony Award nominee Patrick Marber, and produced by Sonia Friedman Productions, Roy Furman, and Lorne Michaels opens soon on Broadway. Check out a video of the cast in action!
Photos/Video: First Look at the New Cast of HAIRSPRAY on Tour, Featuring Andrew Levitt aka Nina WestPhotos/Video: First Look at the New Cast of HAIRSPRAY on Tour, Featuring Andrew Levitt aka Nina West
September 29, 2022

All new photos and video have been released of the new cast of the North American tour of Hairspray, helmed by Jack O’Brien and Jerry Mitchell. Check out the clips and photos here!