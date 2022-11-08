Photos: Tony-Winning Designer David Rockwell Celebrates CIVILIAN's Olio Collection at Starchild
On Sunday, November 6, famed architect/designer David Rockwell hosted a "thank you" event celebrating the Broadway contributors of the CIVILIAN’s Olio Collection.
On Sunday, November 6, famed architect/designer David Rockwell hosted a "thank you" event celebrating the Broadway contributors of the CIVILIAN's Olio Collection.
The event was hosted at Starchild, CIVILIAN's new rooftop. Carver Road Hospitality's first New York City concept, the ultra-lounge in the sky was designed by the renowned architecture and design firm Rockwell Group and its award-winning founder David Rockwell. Starchild boasts two outdoor patios and a retractable rooftop that can quickly transform to become a fully open-air space with panoramic views of the New York skyline and Hudson River.
CIVILIAN is a 27-story, 203 room hotel designed to celebrate its Broadway location by paying homage to the creative contributions of New York's theatrical artists. The jewel of the hotel is the Olio Collection, a theater-focused curated art exhibition with permanent and rotating artifacts, original works, and archival photography.
CIVILIAN celebrates its Broadway location by paying homage to the art of theater in its totality, including all the ways that actors, directors, costume designers, set designers, choreographers, and more contribute to the final product. The jewel of the hotel is the Olio Collection, the first-of-its kind curated art program with permanent and rotating works by emerging and established theater creatives and veteran Broadway photographers. At every turn, we found opportunities to celebrate live theater and contributions from a diverse spectrum of creatives.
Over 250 pieces of art-including sketches, models, still photos, costume pieces, murals, and custom furnishings-are located throughout the public spaces and guestrooms, representing 100 years of Broadway history. The work displayed has been lent by collectors and archivists, and-in many cases-the artists who created it.
Photo Credit: Andy Henderson
Wilson Chin, Lawrence Moten and Guests
Viveca Gardiner, David Gallo, David Rockwell
Aaron James McKenzie
Jerry Mitchell, David Rockwell, Steven Hoggett
David Rockwell, Jerry Mitchell
David Rockwell and Christine Jones
Jordan Dobson, Tatiana Lofton, Aaron James McKenzie
Jordan Dobson and Guest
