Photos: The York Theatre Company Gala Honors Patti LuPone and Jamie DeRoy

All new photos have been released from Monday evening’s YORK THEATRE COMPANY Gala. Patti LuPone received the 31st Oscar Hammerstein Award For Outstanding Achievement in Musical Theater and Jamie DeRoy was honored with The York Theatre Founders’ Award.

Special guests included Laura Benanti, Charles Busch, Christine Ebersole, Bridget Everett, Katrina Lenk, Norm Lewis, Andrew Rannells, and more! The evening’s music director was Deniz Cordell and the director and host was The York Theatre’s Associate Artistic Director Gerry McIntyre.

Check out the photos below!