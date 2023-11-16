Photos: The York Theatre Company Gala Honors Patti LuPone and Jamie DeRoy

The event was held on Monday, November 13.
All new photos have been released from Monday evening’s YORK THEATRE COMPANY Gala. Patti LuPone received the 31st Oscar Hammerstein Award For Outstanding Achievement in Musical Theater and Jamie DeRoy was honored with The York Theatre Founders’ Award.
Special guests included Laura Benanti, Charles Busch, Christine Ebersole, Bridget Everett, Katrina Lenk, Norm Lewis, Andrew Rannells, and more! The evening’s music director was Deniz Cordell and the director and host was The York Theatre’s Associate Artistic Director Gerry McIntyre.
Check out the photos below!
Photo Credit: Russ Rowland
Aaron Simms, Veronica Shea, Marie Grace LaFerrera, James Morgan, Seth Christenfeld, Hilary Baboukis, Joseph Hayward
Riki Kane Larimer and Jamie deRoy
ack Row: David H. McCoy, Claudia Zahn, Laurence Holzman, James Morgan, Tim Collins, Jim Kierstead, Laura Benanti. Front Row: Joan Ross Sorkin, Patti LuPone, Jamie deRoy, Riki Kane Larimer
Patti LuPone and Laura Benanti
Patti LuPone and Gerry McIntyre
Charles Busch and Andrew Rannells
The York Theatre Staff
Riki Kane Larimer and James Morgan
Maria Wirries, Klea Blackhurst, Felipe Barbosa Bombanato
Jono Manielli and Charles Busch
