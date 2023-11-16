Photos: The York Theatre Company Gala Honors Patti LuPone and Jamie DeRoy

The event was held on Monday, November 13.

By: Nov. 16, 2023

All new photos have been released from Monday evening’s YORK THEATRE COMPANY Gala. Patti LuPone received the 31st Oscar Hammerstein Award For Outstanding Achievement in Musical Theater and Jamie DeRoy was honored with The York Theatre Founders’ Award.

Special guests included Laura Benanti, Charles Busch, Christine Ebersole, Bridget Everett, Katrina Lenk, Norm Lewis, Andrew Rannells, and more! The evening’s music director was Deniz Cordell and the director and host was The York Theatre’s Associate Artistic Director Gerry McIntyre.

Check out the photos below!

Photo Credit: Russ Rowland

Aaron Simms, Veronica Shea, Marie Grace LaFerrera, James Morgan, Seth Christenfeld, Hilary Baboukis, Joseph Hayward

James Morgan and Jamie deRoy

Riki Kane Larimer and Jamie deRoy

Jamie deRoy and Ted Chapin

Jamie deRoy and Charles Busch

ack Row: David H. McCoy, Claudia Zahn, Laurence Holzman, James Morgan, Tim Collins, Jim Kierstead, Laura Benanti. Front Row: Joan Ross Sorkin, Patti LuPone, Jamie deRoy, Riki Kane Larimer

Patti LuPone and Jamie deRoy

Patti LuPone and Laura Benanti

Patti LuPone

Patti LuPone and Gerry McIntyre

Jamie deRoy and Laura Benanti

Charles Busch and Andrew Rannells

Andrew Rannells

Bridget Everett

Katrina Lenk

The York Theatre Staff

Riki Kane Larimer and James Morgan

Maria Wirries, Klea Blackhurst, Felipe Barbosa Bombanato

Jamie deRoy and James Morgan

Laura Benanti

Andrew Rannells

Katrina Lenk

Bridget Everett

Bridget Everett

Jono Manielli and Charles Busch

Norm Lewis

Jerry Zaks

Patti LuPone

Patti LuPone

 



