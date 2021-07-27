Photos: The Muny Opens 103rd Season With SMOKEY JOE'S CAFE

Check out photos from The Muny's production of the hit jukebox musical, Smokey Joe's Cafe!

Ben E. King, The Coasters, Elvis Presley, Peggy Lee and The Drifters - what do they have in common? Besides being some of the most popular artists of the 50s and 60s, their hits, and over 35 others, are the bread and butter of Smokey Joe's Cafe. Set in St. Louis' historic Gaslight Square, Broadway's longest-running musical revue includes Grammy Award-winning favorites such as "Yakety Yak," "Jailhouse Rock," "On Broadway" and "Love Potion No. 9." With this generation-defining Muny premiere, audiences will be dancing in the aisles.



Smokey Joe's Cafe's complete cast includes Charl Brown, Michael Campayno, Mykal Kilgore, Tiffany Mann, Hayley Podschun, Dee Roscioli, Christopher Sams, Nasia Thomas and Jason Veasey. The company is also joined by the Muny Teen youth ensemble.



As previously announced, Smokey Joe's Cafe is directed by Marcia Milgrom Dodge, with music direction by Abdul Hamid Royal, and choreography by Josh Walden, based on original choreography by Dodge.



The production team leading Smokey Joe's Cafe includes scenic design by Edward E. Haynes Jr., costume design by Sully Ratke, lighting design by Rob Denton, sound design by John Shivers and David Patridge, video design by Kevan Loney and wig design by Kelley Jordan. The production stage manager is Matthew Lacey. The Telsey Office is the official casting partner for The Muny.



The five shows in the 2021 Muny season are: Smokey Joe's Cafe (July 26 - Aug. 1), The Sound of Music (Aug. 3 - 9), Seven Brides for Seven Brothers (Aug. 12 - 18), On Your Feet! (Aug. 21 - 27) and Chicago (Aug. 30 - Sept. 5). For more information, visit muny.org.



Single tickets are available now. Tickets can be purchased in person at the box office, online at muny.org or by phone by calling (314) 361-1900 ext. 1550.