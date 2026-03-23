Photos: Taraji P. Henson and Cedric 'The Entertainer' in Rehearsal for JOE TURNER'S COME AND GONE

Get a first look at rehearsal photos for August Wilson's Joe Turner's Come and Gone, starring Taraji P. Henson as ‘Bertha Holly’ and Cedric “The Entertainer” as ‘Seth Holly'. The production is directed by Debbie Allen.

The limited engagement begins performances on Monday, March 30, 2026, with its opening night set for Saturday, April 25 at Broadway’s Barrymore Theatre.

Joe Turner's Come and Gone also stars Joshua Boone as ‘Herald Loomis,’ Ruben Santiago-Hudson as ‘Bynum Walker,’ Maya Boyd as ‘Molly Cunningham,’ Savannah Commodore and Dominique Skye Turner sharing the role of ‘Zonia Loomis,’ Abigail Onwunali as ‘Martha Pentecost,’ Bradley Stryker as ‘Rutherford Selig,’ Tripp Taylor as ‘Jeremy Furlow,’ Christopher Woodley and Jackson Edward Davis sharing the role of ‘Reuben Scott,’ and Nimene Sierra Wureh as ‘Mattie Campbell.’ Understudies for the production are Jasmine Batchelor, Rosalyn Coleman, Thomas Michael Hammond, Cayden McCoy, and Kevyn Morrow.

This production will mark Taraji P. Henson's Broadway debut. Cedric “The Entertainer” made his Broadway debut in American Buffalo in 2008.

Photo credit: Julieta Cervantes



The company of Joe Turner's Come and Gone in Rehearsal

The company of Joe Turner's Come and Gone in Rehearsal

The company of Joe Turner's Come and Gone in Rehearsal

The company of Joe Turner's Come and Gone in Rehearsal

The company of Joe Turner's Come and Gone in Rehearsal

The company of Joe Turner's Come and Gone in Rehearsal

The company of Joe Turner's Come and Gone in Rehearsal

The company of Joe Turner's Come and Gone in Rehearsal

The company of Joe Turner's Come and Gone in Rehearsal

The company of Joe Turner's Come and Gone in Rehearsal

The company of Joe Turner's Come and Gone in Rehearsal