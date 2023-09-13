Photos: THE JOE HILL REVIVAL Takes The Stage In Brooklyn

The Joe Hill Revival is the story of Industrial Workers of the World union songwriter, Joe Hill.

After a rousing opening concert at Green Room 42 (see photos by Josh Jordan), composer Dan Furman opens the next season of Brooklyn Tavern Theater with a revival of his musical more timely today than ever!

Jerome Harmann-Hardeman directs and choreographs with Lauren Linsey as assistant director with a cast including Caitlin Caruso Dobbs, Nicola Barrett, Molly Bremer, Laura Bright, Joe Castinado, Drew Hill, and Ace McCarthy.

The Joe Hill Revival is the story of Industrial Workers of the World union songwriter, Joe Hill. Opening Saturday, September 30 @7pm, followed by Saturday matinees @ 2:00 pm on October 7, 14, 21 and 28. at the new BROOKLYN ART HAUS, 24 Marcy Ave, Brooklyn, NY with a special encore performance, November 13, at Edie Jo’s, 630 Flatbush Ave, Brooklyn, NY. Visit https://www.joehillrevival.com/ for further information.

Photo Credit: Josh Jordan

